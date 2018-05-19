Casamento Real

Trump, ex-namoradas e Kardashians. Os memes do casamento real

Em atualização

A internet já está em ação e não perde a menor oportunidade de fazer piadas com o evento do dia. Há chalaças com o presidente dos EUA, as Kardashians e muito mais

Autores
  • Catarina Gonçalves Pereira
Mais sobre

Nem o casamento real escapa às brincadeiras dos internautas. Faltam apenas algumas horas para o príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle darem o nó. As ruas de Windsor estão repletas de pessoas para assistirem à cerimónia, mas há quem não tenha essa sorte, e esteja sentado no sofá a assistir ao momento de longe. Ainda assim, não é só em Windsor que os ânimos estão agitados: a internet já se enche de memes relacionados com o casamento real.

Trump, Kanye West e a ex-namorada do príncipe Harry, Chelsy Davy, são alguns dos protagonistas. E até Homer Simpson. Aqui deixamos alguns dos melhores (até agora).

E já comentários à indumentária. A rainha Isabel II, que se vestiu de verde e com um chapéu com flores roxas, não fica de fora.

