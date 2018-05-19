Trump, ex-namoradas e Kardashians. Os memes do casamento real

Nem o casamento real escapa às brincadeiras dos internautas. Faltam apenas algumas horas para o príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle darem o nó. As ruas de Windsor estão repletas de pessoas para assistirem à cerimónia, mas há quem não tenha essa sorte, e esteja sentado no sofá a assistir ao momento de longe. Ainda assim, não é só em Windsor que os ânimos estão agitados: a internet já se enche de memes relacionados com o casamento real.

Trump, Kanye West e a ex-namorada do príncipe Harry, Chelsy Davy, são alguns dos protagonistas. E até Homer Simpson. Aqui deixamos alguns dos melhores (até agora).

A Black American woman is going to be a duchess. Get into it! Get INTO…IT! Me on wedding day:#RoyalEngagement pic.twitter.com/3gm4LmtDVB — NEVER Go Full Kanye (@AliaTheBrand) November 27, 2017

When your ex turns up to your wedding. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/W9CyNF9Vtr — BBC Three (@bbcthree) May 19, 2018

Chelsea Davy & Cressida Bonas walking in together. My God. #RoyalWedding what pic.twitter.com/Te4AJEwAKW — Emily Nicole (@seventeenjames) May 19, 2018

me, running to windsor after seeing what prince harry looks like #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Mhtvo7uNnX — eloise,, 51 (@scrdofthedrk) May 19, 2018

Me scanning the crowd of guests waiting for Amal and George Clooney to arrive #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/dYMrCo9tHQ — yasmin (@thatgucciglow) May 19, 2018

I'm only looking out for one redhead's arrival and it ain't Harry's#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/CTkgfq7I8h — etty (@GrayStephen93) May 19, 2018

E já comentários à indumentária. A rainha Isabel II, que se vestiu de verde e com um chapéu com flores roxas, não fica de fora.

Pippa Middleton sponsored by Arizona #RoyalWedding (credit to my father) pic.twitter.com/CIgwmjoSnA — Spooky Island (@dimiginger_mars) May 19, 2018

Why is Pippa Middleton dressed like Arizona Tea? #RoyalWedding #RoyalWedding2018 — Michelle Washington (@StylistMichelle) May 19, 2018

It’s cool, but I was secretly hoping for DRAMA from both Bea & Eug. I guess it’s hard to follow up these, though… #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/SSW8n6kaNn — DLo (@dlonyc4) May 19, 2018

