Trump, ex-namoradas e Kardashians. Os memes do casamento real

Nem o casamento real escapa às brincadeiras dos internautas. Faltam apenas algumas horas para o príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle darem o nó. As ruas de Windsor estão repletas de pessoas para assistirem à cerimónia, mas há quem não tenha essa sorte, e esteja sentado no sofá a assistir ao momento de longe. Ainda assim, não é só em Windsor que os ânimos estão agitados: a internet já se enche de memes relacionados com o casamento real.
Trump, Kanye West e a ex-namorada do príncipe Harry, Chelsy Davy, são alguns dos protagonistas. E até Homer Simpson. Aqui deixamos alguns dos melhores (até agora).
(Royal Wedding) Meme In NZ – https://t.co/VppHAAYwcv pic.twitter.com/8UkOHDTVKX
— My Airport Novel (@myairportnovel) May 18, 2018
A Black American woman is going to be a duchess. Get into it! Get INTO…IT!
Me on wedding day:#RoyalEngagement pic.twitter.com/3gm4LmtDVB
— NEVER Go Full Kanye (@AliaTheBrand) November 27, 2017
When your ex turns up to your wedding. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/W9CyNF9Vtr
— BBC Three (@bbcthree) May 19, 2018
Chelsea Davy & Cressida Bonas walking in together. My God. #RoyalWedding what pic.twitter.com/Te4AJEwAKW
— Emily Nicole (@seventeenjames) May 19, 2018
me, running to windsor after seeing what prince harry looks like #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Mhtvo7uNnX
— eloise,, 51 (@scrdofthedrk) May 19, 2018
Me scanning the crowd of guests waiting for Amal and George Clooney to arrive #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/dYMrCo9tHQ
— yasmin (@thatgucciglow) May 19, 2018
Piers Morgan must be arriving. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/bB8ercgMOj
— Stansaid Airport (@StansaidAirport) May 19, 2018
I'm only looking out for one redhead's arrival and it ain't Harry's#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/CTkgfq7I8h
— etty (@GrayStephen93) May 19, 2018
How I’ll be watching the #RoyalWedding from my living room. pic.twitter.com/BxVmRSZma3
— ???? (@reverseiris) May 19, 2018
Harry está casando hoje #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/EerNQ3I8L5
— Icaro Noah Gael (@inoahgael) May 19, 2018
Calma que que o noivo já está chegando #CasamentoReal #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hNr00UQFpy
— Kitty (@kittykuroi) May 19, 2018
E já comentários à indumentária. A rainha Isabel II, que se vestiu de verde e com um chapéu com flores roxas, não fica de fora.
Referências. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/UXJXqESHVI
— Juíza da Maquiagem???? (@KikaSanFrei) May 19, 2018
Pippa Middleton sponsored by Arizona #RoyalWedding (credit to my father) pic.twitter.com/CIgwmjoSnA
— Spooky Island (@dimiginger_mars) May 19, 2018
Why is Pippa Middleton dressed like Arizona Tea? #RoyalWedding #RoyalWedding2018
— Michelle Washington (@StylistMichelle) May 19, 2018
It’s cool, but I was secretly hoping for DRAMA from both Bea & Eug. I guess it’s hard to follow up these, though… #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/SSW8n6kaNn
— DLo (@dlonyc4) May 19, 2018