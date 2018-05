Chamas azuis no Kilauea por causa do gás metano

Methane flames in road cracks in Leilani Estates Subdivision, May 22, 2018, ~11:30 PM HST.

The blue burning flames of methane gas were observed in the cracks on Kahukai Street, in the Leilani Estates Subdivision, on May 22, around 11:30 PM, HST. The view is to the southeast.When hot lava buries plants and shrubs, methane gas is produced as a byproduct of burning vegetation. Methane gas can seep into subsurface voids and explode when heated, or as shown in this video, emerge from cracks in the ground several feet away from the lava. When ignited, the methane produces a blue flame.Intermittent short bursts of methane are visible in the center area of the video. Lava fountaining is visible to the right and left sides of the video.Photos and videos are on the USGS–Hawaiian Volcano Observatory webpage at https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/multimedia_chronology.html

