Os primeiros vídeos do Mandarin a arder

Um incêndio de grandes dimensões está a consumir o famoso hotel Mandarin em Londres. Nos vídeos e imagens é possível ver as grossas colunas de fumo a sair dos andares superiores.

O hotel Mandarin é um dos hotéis de cinco estrelas mais famosos de Londres. Associado à elegância e luxo, saõ mjuitos os famosos que já dormiram nos seus quartos e. suítes e frequentaram os restaurantes mundialmente famosos

15 fire engines and 97 firefighters are called to fire at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London's Knightsbridge https://t.co/S6ztn5KpVj pic.twitter.com/MN7ct9oppw — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 6, 2018

Just evacuated Mandarin Oriental hotel to see this…. absolutely crazy! So impressed by the organisation in bringing everyone to safety #knightsbridge #mandarinoriental pic.twitter.com/1837pi4uoD — Anna Whiteley (@AnnaWhiteley) June 6, 2018

About 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in central London. Video on social media shows plumes of smoke that are visible across the city https://t.co/6H5r1VlAtN pic.twitter.com/V0RJS5FArn — CNN International (@cnni) June 6, 2018

Mad fire at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Knightsbridge. After a year or so worth of refurbishments. pic.twitter.com/z1cvYKRkQj — Matt Spicer™ (@MattSpicer92) June 6, 2018

Fire crews battling enormous blaze at luxury Mandarin Oriental hotel in central London this afternoon https://t.co/r07K3MnEBu pic.twitter.com/JFFqqrNxW5 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 6, 2018

In Knightsbridge. People saying this is the Mandarin Oriental. Ash falling all over the roads #firelondon pic.twitter.com/ncd67zTR0s — Barbara Graham (@babsgraham) June 6, 2018

Continuar a ler