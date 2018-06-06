Londres

Os primeiros vídeos do Mandarin a arder

O histórico hotel Mandarin, no centro de Londres, está a arder. Os primeiros vídeos mostram grossas colunas de fumo a sair dos andares superiores do edifício. Veja os vídeos e as imagens.

Um incêndio de grandes dimensões está a consumir o famoso hotel Mandarin em Londres. Nos vídeos e imagens é possível ver as grossas colunas de fumo a sair dos andares superiores.

O hotel Mandarin é um dos hotéis de cinco estrelas mais famosos de Londres. Associado à elegância e luxo, saõ mjuitos os famosos que já dormiram nos seus quartos e.  suítes e frequentaram os restaurantes mundialmente famosos

