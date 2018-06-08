“Ele era o meu amor, o meu porto de abrigo, o meu protetor”, escreveu Asia Argento. As reações à morte de Anthony Bourdain

A notícia da morte de Anthony Bourdain está a chocar o mundo. Os colegas de profissão escrevem que é uma perda tremenda e “um choque” enorme. O chef, que “inspirou” muitos a explorarem novas culturas e a conhecerem o mundo através das suas comidas, vai ser para sempre lembrado também como um excelente contador de histórias.

“Ele era o meu amor, o meu porto de abrigo, o meu protetor”, assim escreveu Asia Argento no Twitter, numa mensagem em que pede respeito por ela, mas também por ele. “Anthony deu tudo de si em tudo o que fez. O seu espírito brilhante, destemido tocou e inspirou muita gente, e a sua generosidade não conhecia limites”, disse ainda a atriz.

Jamie Oliver está em “choque total” com a notícia da sua morte. Reagiu à morte do colega com uma mensagem no Instagram: “Tenho de dizer que estou em choque total depois de ouvir que o incrível Anthony Bourdain morreu. Ele realmente quebrou o paradigma, impulsionou a conversa sobre culinária e foi o mais brilhante escritor…Ele deixa chef’s e fãs em todo o mundo com um enorme vazio”, escreveu.

“Atordoado e triste com a perda de Anthony Bourdain”, escreveu o chef britânico Gordon Ramsay, acrescentando que foi por sua causa que muitos se aventuraram a explorar outros locais. “Ele trouxe o mundo para as nossas casas e inspirou tantas pessoas a explorar culturas e cidades através da sua comida“, concluiu.

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

O chef norte-americano Tom Colicchio também se manifestou nas redes sociais, com algum sentido de humor: “O espírito inquieto de Tony vai percorrer a terra à procura de justiça, verdade e uma grande tigela de noodles“.

RIP doubtful. Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth and a great bowl of noodles. @Bourdain — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) June 8, 2018

Também Andrew Zimmern não deixou passar em branco a notícia da morte do colega de profissão. “Um pedaço do meu coração está verdadeiramente partido. E a ironia, a triste e cruel ironia é que no ano passado ele não estaria tão feliz. O resto do meu coração sofre pelas três mulheres incríveis que deixou para trás. Tony era uma sinfonia. Gostaria que todos o pudessem ter conhecido. Um verdadeiro amigo”, escreveu o chef, escritor e apresentador norte-americano.

A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind.

Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 8, 2018

Bourdain era “um ótimo explorador e um ótimo contador de histórias”, disse o chef Yotam Ottolenghi no Instagram, acrescentando:”Uma grande perda de uma pessoa que moldou e mudou a forma como escrevemos sobre a comida”.

Atores, apresentadores de televisão, escritores e comediantes deixaram mensagens nas suas páginas pessoais em memória do chef americano e mostraram-se incrédulos e abalados com a trágica notícia. Rose McGowan deixou um vídeo onde pede a Anthony que volte: “Estou tão chateada contigo. Tu eras tão amado. O mundo não é melhor sem ti”. A atriz fez ainda referência a Asia Argento, a última companheira do chef. “A Asia precisava de ti, Anthony. Nós precisávamos de ti. Volta, por favor“, concluiu.

Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

A correspondente internacional da CNN Christiane Amanpour deixou uma grande mensagem para e sobre Bourdain, fazendo referência ao facto de ter apoiado o movimento #MeToo e de ter falado publicamente pelas mulheres. “Era um amigo, um colaborador e família. Uma enorme personalidade, um talento gigante, uma voz única, e profundamente humano“, escreveu Amanpour.

Anthony was a major MeToo supporter. He strongly defended our rights; he spoke up publicly for us. He was that vital male partner. I am humbled and forever grateful that one of his last major projects was believing in and becoming EP of my recent CNN series on the lives of women. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018

O ator Adam Richman diz que nunca se vai deixar de perguntar “porquê?” e agradeceu por tudo. “O meu coração está contigo, onde quer que estejas”, acrescentou.

Damn it, Tony. Why? I’ll always love you, pal. Always be grateful. Never gonna stop wondering why, though. My heart is with you, wherever you are. Sending strength to your daughter. Thank you, thank you – a thousand thousand thank you’s for everything.@Bourdain — Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) June 8, 2018

“Não consigo acreditar que Anthony Bourdain se suicidou. É tão triste porque parecia que era um homem que vivia a vida. Nunca sabes o que se está a passar com as pessoas”, disse a atriz Leslie Jones, apelando a todos os que têm pensamentos suicidas que peçam ajuda, tal como o ator Bryan Cranston. Também o comediante Patton Oswalt deixou uma mensagem com o número de emergência médica, à semelhança de outras celebridades.

Man I can’t believe Anthony Bourdain killed himself. It’s so sad cause he looked like guy who lived life. You never know what’s going on with people yo. Be kind to folks. Shit be kind to yourself. It’s easier said than done but ask for help!! Mental heath is real!! #pleasenomore — Leslie Jones ???? (@Lesdoggg) June 8, 2018

According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 8, 2018

National Suicide Hotline

1 800 273 8255 I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2018

I am gutted and saddened upon hearing the news of @Bourdain, a beloved presence in the culinary community. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/GIAijn3jIL — Carla Hall (@carlahall) June 8, 2018

I knew Anthony Bourdain. Not well, but in some weird, kind ways, and I am gutted. Please, please, please be kind to yourself and one another. Restaurant folks, @chefswithissues is here to support you if you need. https://t.co/D6YqQnCWK7 — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) June 8, 2018

O astronauta Scott Kelly também homenageou Bourdain. No Twitter, escreveu que viu o seu programa “quando estava no espaço” e que isso o fez sentir mais próximo “do planeta, das pessoas e das culturas”. O astrofísico Neil deGrasse Tyson escreveu que Bourdain era um amigo “da comida e da cultura”, mas, acima de tudo, “um amigo de todos nós”.

Just saw the sad news that Anthony Bourdain has died. I watched his show when I was in space. It made me feel more connected to the planet, its people and cultures and made my time there more palatable. He inspired me to see the world up close. #RIPAnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/Cb6IfmzylN — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

O jornalista Brian Stelter descreveu-o como “um talentoso contador de histórias” que levou a CNN a ter espectadores em todo o mundo e a jornalista Megyn Kelly fez uma referência a Asia Argento. “Também a pensar na Asia Argento hoje”, lê-se no tweet.

Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61. We have live coverage on CNN now. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 8, 2018

Also thinking of @AsiaArgento today. Keep her in your prayers. Rest In Peace Anthony Bourdain. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018

A correspondente do Whashington Post em Istambul partilhou uma foto de Bourdain com um grupo de crianças em Gaza. Na descrição pode ler-se “Obrigada por iluminares os lugares escuros com a tua luz”.

Here is Anthony Bourdain with a group of children in Gaza. Thank you for shining your light on the dark places. pic.twitter.com/225CETUQZd — Erin Cunningham (@erinmcunningham) June 8, 2018

“A minha família convidava o Anthony Bourdain para nossa casa todas as semanas”, escreveu Danielle Campoamor, uma colunista da revista americana Bustle. “E todas as semanas ele levava-nos a conhecer o mundo experimentando novas comidas e falando com novas pessoas e descobrindo novas culturas. A sua escrita, humor e franqueza fazem-me lembrar sempre de casa. Estou de coração partido”, finalizou.

My family invited Anthony Bourdain into our home every week. And every week he took us around the world, trying new foods and speaking to new people and discovering new cultures. His writing, humor, & candor always reminding me of home. I'm heartbroken. We are failing one another — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) June 8, 2018

