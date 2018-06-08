Comida

“Ele era o meu amor, o meu porto de abrigo, o meu protetor”, escreveu Asia Argento. As reações à morte de Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain morreu esta sexta-feira aos 61 anos. A namorada do chef americano, Asia Argento, já reagiu e com ela muitos outros. Chefes, atores e jornalistas estão chocados com a notícia.

A notícia da morte de Anthony Bourdain está a chocar o mundo. Os colegas de profissão escrevem que é uma perda tremenda e “um choque” enorme. O chef, que “inspirou” muitos a explorarem novas culturas e a conhecerem o mundo através das suas comidas, vai ser para sempre lembrado também como um excelente contador de histórias.

“Ele era o meu amor, o meu porto de abrigo, o meu protetor”, assim escreveu Asia Argento no Twitter, numa mensagem em que pede respeito por ela, mas também por ele. “Anthony deu tudo de si em tudo o que fez. O seu espírito brilhante, destemido tocou e inspirou muita gente, e a sua generosidade não conhecia limites”, disse ainda a atriz.

Jamie Oliver está em “choque total” com a notícia da sua morte. Reagiu à morte do colega com uma mensagem no Instagram: “Tenho de dizer que estou em choque total depois de ouvir que o incrível Anthony Bourdain morreu. Ele realmente quebrou o paradigma, impulsionou a conversa sobre culinária e foi o mais brilhante escritor…Ele deixa chef’s e fãs em todo o mundo com um enorme vazio”, escreveu.

“Atordoado e triste com a perda de Anthony Bourdain”, escreveu o chef britânico Gordon Ramsay, acrescentando que foi por sua causa que muitos se aventuraram a explorar outros locais. “Ele trouxe o mundo para as nossas casas e inspirou tantas pessoas a explorar culturas e cidades através da sua comida“, concluiu.

O chef norte-americano Tom Colicchio também se manifestou nas redes sociais, com algum sentido de humor: “O espírito inquieto de Tony vai percorrer a terra à procura de justiça, verdade e uma grande tigela de noodles“.

Também Andrew Zimmern não deixou passar em branco a notícia da morte do colega de profissão. “Um pedaço do meu coração está verdadeiramente partido. E a ironia, a triste e cruel ironia é que no ano passado ele não estaria tão feliz. O resto do meu coração sofre pelas três mulheres incríveis que deixou para trás. Tony era uma sinfonia. Gostaria que todos o pudessem ter conhecido. Um verdadeiro amigo”, escreveu o chef, escritor e apresentador norte-americano.

Bourdain era “um ótimo explorador e um ótimo contador de histórias”, disse o chef Yotam Ottolenghi no Instagram, acrescentando:”Uma grande perda de uma pessoa que moldou e mudou a forma como escrevemos sobre a comida”.

Atores, apresentadores de televisão, escritores e comediantes deixaram mensagens nas suas páginas pessoais em memória do chef americano e mostraram-se incrédulos e abalados com a trágica notícia. Rose McGowan deixou um vídeo onde pede a Anthony que volte: “Estou tão chateada contigo. Tu eras tão amado. O mundo não é melhor sem ti”. A atriz fez ainda referência a Asia Argento, a última companheira do chef. “A Asia precisava de ti, Anthony. Nós precisávamos de ti. Volta, por favor“, concluiu.

A correspondente internacional da CNN Christiane Amanpour deixou uma grande mensagem para e sobre Bourdain, fazendo referência ao facto de ter apoiado o movimento #MeToo e de ter falado publicamente pelas mulheres. “Era um amigo, um colaborador e família. Uma enorme personalidade, um talento gigante, uma voz única, e profundamente humano“, escreveu Amanpour.

O ator Adam Richman diz que nunca se vai deixar de perguntar “porquê?” e agradeceu por tudo. “O meu coração está contigo, onde quer que estejas”, acrescentou.

Não consigo acreditar que Anthony Bourdain se suicidou. É tão triste porque parecia que era um homem que vivia a vida. Nunca sabes o que se está a passar com as pessoas”, disse a atriz Leslie Jones, apelando a todos os que têm pensamentos suicidas que peçam ajuda, tal como o ator Bryan Cranston. Também o comediante Patton Oswalt deixou uma mensagem com o número de emergência médica, à semelhança de outras celebridades.

O astronauta Scott Kelly também homenageou Bourdain. No Twitter, escreveu que viu o seu programa “quando estava no espaço” e que isso o fez sentir mais próximo “do planeta, das pessoas e das culturas”. O astrofísico Neil deGrasse Tyson escreveu que Bourdain era um amigo “da comida e da cultura”, mas, acima de tudo, “um amigo de todos nós”.

O jornalista Brian Stelter descreveu-o como “um talentoso contador de histórias” que levou a CNN a ter espectadores em todo o mundo e a jornalista Megyn Kelly fez uma referência a Asia Argento. “Também a pensar na Asia Argento hoje”, lê-se no tweet.

A correspondente do Whashington Post em Istambul partilhou uma foto de Bourdain com um grupo de crianças em Gaza. Na descrição pode ler-se “Obrigada por iluminares os lugares escuros com a tua luz”.

“A minha família convidava o Anthony Bourdain para nossa casa todas as semanas”, escreveu Danielle Campoamor, uma colunista da revista americana Bustle. “E todas as semanas ele levava-nos a conhecer o mundo experimentando novas comidas e falando com novas pessoas e descobrindo novas culturas. A sua escrita, humor e franqueza fazem-me lembrar sempre de casa. Estou de coração partido”, finalizou.

