Dos desacatos aos desenhos: as homenagens ao polémico rapper XXXTentacion

Esteve preso e foi acusado por uma ex-namorada de a ter agredido múltiplas vezes, mas os fãs adoravam-no. As homenagens têm sido variadas. E também as houve com... desacatos.

Dividiu o público mas teve fãs fiéis. E não eram poucos, já que com apenas 20 anos, a mesma idade com que foi assassinado esta segunda-feira (à porta de uma loja de motos em Deerfield Beach, uma localidade a norte de Miami), XXXTentacion conseguiu que um disco seu fosse, durante uma semana, o mais ouvido em todo o Estados Unidos. Esta terça-feira, um dia depois do homicídio, houve homenagens ao rapper em vários pontos do país, mas com particular incidência em Deerfield Beach (onde morreu) e a Avenida Melrose, em Los Angeles.

No último ponto houve mesmo desacatos. Centenas de fãs de XXXTentacion saltaram para cima de carros, encheram as ruas e escalaram prédios. Alguns saltaram de telhados para as ruas, que já estavam cheias com uma multidão. A polícia foi obrigada a intervir e teve de disparar gás pimenta sobre as pessoas, entre outras estratégias usadas para dispersar a multidão. As imagens das pessoas envolvidas nos distúrbios com a polícia podem ser vistas abaixo.

Ainda assim, houve homenagens mais tradicionais e menos turbulentas. Em especial no local em que o rapper foi assassinado, em Deerfield Beach. Foi criado um memorial com desenhos, flores, velas, mensagens de condolências. Pode vê-las nas próximas fotografias e nos próximos vídeos.

