Dos desacatos aos desenhos: as homenagens ao polémico rapper XXXTentacion

Dividiu o público mas teve fãs fiéis. E não eram poucos, já que com apenas 20 anos, a mesma idade com que foi assassinado esta segunda-feira (à porta de uma loja de motos em Deerfield Beach, uma localidade a norte de Miami), XXXTentacion conseguiu que um disco seu fosse, durante uma semana, o mais ouvido em todo o Estados Unidos. Esta terça-feira, um dia depois do homicídio, houve homenagens ao rapper em vários pontos do país, mas com particular incidência em Deerfield Beach (onde morreu) e a Avenida Melrose, em Los Angeles.

No último ponto houve mesmo desacatos. Centenas de fãs de XXXTentacion saltaram para cima de carros, encheram as ruas e escalaram prédios. Alguns saltaram de telhados para as ruas, que já estavam cheias com uma multidão. A polícia foi obrigada a intervir e teve de disparar gás pimenta sobre as pessoas, entre outras estratégias usadas para dispersar a multidão. As imagens das pessoas envolvidas nos distúrbios com a polícia podem ser vistas abaixo.

Some are still jumping though pic.twitter.com/fgUdWB7U0W — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) June 20, 2018

Watch Live: Hundreds are gathering at Melrose and Spaulding for the late rapper @xxxtentacion https://t.co/aQYR0h0ryt pic.twitter.com/sgM7xC5tA7 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) June 20, 2018

Breaking: LAPD moves to disperse crowds that gathered for a memorial for slain rapper XXXTentacion who was was shot and killed in Miami, during an armed robbery yesterday.. LAPD declared a tactical alert… pic.twitter.com/Psve3Pskbw — Melrose Action (@melroseaction) June 20, 2018

before swat team threw tear gas at us #xxxtentacion memorial was beautiful we shut down Melrose. @adam22 gracias pic.twitter.com/R7yaj1lnaP — Jonathan (@Jonathann3211) June 20, 2018

XXXTENTACION MEMORIAL ON MELROSE LOS ANGELES CRAZYYYYY pic.twitter.com/ebsFm4UYhq — 808 marcos (@marcosmane_) June 20, 2018

Ainda assim, houve homenagens mais tradicionais e menos turbulentas. Em especial no local em que o rapper foi assassinado, em Deerfield Beach. Foi criado um memorial com desenhos, flores, velas, mensagens de condolências. Pode vê-las nas próximas fotografias e nos próximos vídeos.

Mourners have been coming to a makeshift memorial site where rapper #XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday afternoon writing messages and leaving behind flowers. pic.twitter.com/2A5mEFmL3l — Sanela Sabovic (@SabovicSanela) June 19, 2018

Fans continue to show up at the #XXXTentacion memorial. This woman has people watching her draw his face with a halo above. Her husband says she goes as 4S. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/QYQgKERIEh — Katrina Bush (@KatrinaBush) June 19, 2018

Fans have set up a makeshift memorial as they mourn the rapper #XXXTentacion. More details on his untimely death on @nbc6 https://t.co/s3NhU0ZOeN pic.twitter.com/jubfMJTlRj — Amanda Plasencia (@AmandaNBC6) June 19, 2018

Fans and loved ones leaving behind messages at a growing memorial where rapper #XXXTentacion was shot and killed. Detectives believe two men were behind the murder. pic.twitter.com/XZoNQIOFRB — Sanela Sabovic (@SabovicSanela) June 19, 2018

Growing memorial for #XXXTentacion outside Motorsports facility where he was killed in #DeerfieldBeach yesterday. More on @CBSMiami at 11. pic.twitter.com/l1JX90B9A7 — Oralia Ortega (@oraliaortega) June 20, 2018

