Advait tem quatro anos e os seus quadros já foram vendidos por mais de 2 mil euros

Advait is very excited and happy for his solo show in Canada ????????❤️???????? The exhibition is coloured with passion and the title ‘Colour Blizzard’ comes from Advait’s heart and his urge to paint. A blizzard shrouds everything in snow. But, something unusual happened this winter. A blizzard of colours sprang from a child’s heart and he created beautiful paintings.

A post shared by Advait Kolarkar (@advaitkolarkar) on Jan 5, 2018 at 4:45am PST