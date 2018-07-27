Fotogaleria. As melhores fotografias do maior eclipse lunar do século

Em Portugal, a Lua só nasceu às 20h38. Mas horas antes e noutros pontos do globo, o maior eclipse lunar do século motivou fotografias, vídeos e eventos em que pessoas se juntaram para observar o momento em que a Lua ficou vermelha.
No Paquistão, em Gaza e em Israel os tons avermelhados da Lua foram bem visíveis. Mas também em Berlim, na Alemanha: onde não só a Lua mas também o céu ficou vermelho. No Twitter, um utilizador partilhou um vídeo onde é possível observar toda a evolução da Lua: desde o momento em que está tapada até à altura em que fica vermelha.
#LunarEclipse I'm already seeing the planet Mars right now ????❤???????? pic.twitter.com/NqeHoJboEV
— MakwandeNandiMhlongo (@marckhedam) July 27, 2018
Já o astronauta Alexander Gerst publicou uma imagem do eclipse lunar visto da Estação Espacial Internacional.
Just took a photo of the #LunarEclipse from the @Space_Station. Tricky to capture. The slight hue of blue is actually the Earth's atmosphere, just before the Moon is "diving into it". #Horizons pic.twitter.com/X8r7puloQl
— Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) July 27, 2018
This is not a rainbow
Actually this is so beautiful #LunarEclipse ???? pic.twitter.com/nt4QrClFBk
— Abaidullah Aslam (@Abaidulah_Aslam) July 27, 2018
Blood Moon #LunarEclipse ???????? pic.twitter.com/CyasKpqrL4
— Infinity Earth™ (@earthgraphy) July 27, 2018
Beginning of the total #LunarEclipse – 10:22 July 27, Bavaria, Germany pic.twitter.com/SHo6Y8h5Ec
— ★TomCat★ (@demonhawk) July 27, 2018