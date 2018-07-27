Fotogaleria. As melhores fotografias do maior eclipse lunar do século

Em Portugal, a Lua só nasceu às 20h38. Mas horas antes e noutros pontos do globo, o maior eclipse lunar do século motivou fotografias, vídeos e eventos em que pessoas se juntaram para observar o momento em que a Lua ficou vermelha.

No Paquistão, em Gaza e em Israel os tons avermelhados da Lua foram bem visíveis. Mas também em Berlim, na Alemanha: onde não só a Lua mas também o céu ficou vermelho. No Twitter, um utilizador partilhou um vídeo onde é possível observar toda a evolução da Lua: desde o momento em que está tapada até à altura em que fica vermelha.

Já o astronauta Alexander Gerst publicou uma imagem do eclipse lunar visto da Estação Espacial Internacional.

Just took a photo of the #LunarEclipse from the @Space_Station. Tricky to capture. The slight hue of blue is actually the Earth's atmosphere, just before the Moon is "diving into it". #Horizons pic.twitter.com/X8r7puloQl

— Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) July 27, 2018