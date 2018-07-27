Eclipse

Fotogaleria. As melhores fotografias do maior eclipse lunar do século

Paquistão, Israel, Gaza e Berlim: a Lua já está bem vermelha em vários pontos do planeta. Em Lisboa, o maior eclipse lunar do século ainda está pouco visível.

Em Berlim, também o céu ficou avermelhado

AFP/Getty Images

Autor
  • Mariana Fernandes
Em Portugal, a Lua só nasceu às 20h38. Mas horas antes e noutros pontos do globo, o maior eclipse lunar do século motivou fotografias, vídeos e eventos em que pessoas se juntaram para observar o momento em que a Lua ficou vermelha.

No Paquistão, em Gaza e em Israel os tons avermelhados da Lua foram bem visíveis. Mas também em Berlim, na Alemanha: onde não só a Lua mas também o céu ficou vermelho. No Twitter, um utilizador partilhou um vídeo onde é possível observar toda a evolução da Lua: desde o momento em que está tapada até à altura em que fica vermelha.

Já o astronauta Alexander Gerst publicou uma imagem do eclipse lunar visto da Estação Espacial Internacional.

