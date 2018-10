Donald Trump recebeu Kanye West para discutir reformas do sistema de justiça criminal

View this post on Instagram

When rapper Kanye West visited President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday he had quite a few things to say. In an impassioned but sometimes hard to follow 10-minute speech, West talked about the “male energy” of Trump’s 2016 campaign, the U.S. relationship with North Korea and his belief that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder. “I tell you what, that was pretty impressive,” Trump said after West had finished speaking. “It was from the soul,” West responded. “I just channeled it.” West has been publicly supportive of Trump for several months, giving a similar speech to the audience after a recent performance on “Saturday Night Live” that was not aired. Video source: Pool/Associated Press