Alysa Liu: o novo prodígio da patinagem artística norte-americana tem apenas 13 anos e já fez história

Records are meant to be broken and I couldn’t be more excited that @alysaxliu was the one to break it. What a talent! So well deserved. 22 years ago I tried to push the technical envelope and now Alysa has taken it to the next level. My bet was on her from the start. She is the future of US ladies skating. And she will be the one to push the next generation forward. #USchamps19 #Nationals #alysaliu