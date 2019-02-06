Celebridades

Fãs de Roger Waters revoltados com o apoio do músico a Maduro

"Estados Unidos, tira as tuas mãos da Venezuela". Esta foi a frase partilhada pelo músico, ex-líder dos Pink Floyd, na sua conta do Twitter e que provocou a ira dos seus fãs.

Roger Waters defendeu Nicolás Maduro e atacou os Estados Unidos nas redes sociais. Na sua conta de Twitter, o antigo líder dos Pink Floyd pediu paz para o povo venezuelano, já que “tem uma verdadeira democracia”, no entender do músico.

Waters faz ainda alusão a um golpe de Trump na Venezuela: “Parem com esta tentativa de destruir um país só para que os 1% dos ricos possam apropriar-se do petróleo”, escreve na sua conta oficial.

Com mais de 270 mil seguidores, a conta do cantor inglês foi invadida com numerosos insultos e, inclusivamente, pedidos para que se informasse sobre a situação na Venezuela.

