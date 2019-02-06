Fãs de Roger Waters revoltados com o apoio do músico a Maduro

Roger Waters defendeu Nicolás Maduro e atacou os Estados Unidos nas redes sociais. Na sua conta de Twitter, o antigo líder dos Pink Floyd pediu paz para o povo venezuelano, já que “tem uma verdadeira democracia”, no entender do músico.
A note from Roger:
THIS IS TODAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
STOP THIS LATEST USG INSANITY, LEAVE THE VENEZUELAN PEOPLE ALONE. THEY HAVE A REAL DEMOCRACY, STOP TRYING TO DESTROY IT SO THE 1% CAN PLUNDER THEIR OIL.
US HANDS OFF #VENEZUELA! #NICOLASMADURO #STOPTRUMPSCOUPINVENEZUELA pic.twitter.com/AFi89IGcgV
— Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) February 3, 2019
Waters faz ainda alusão a um golpe de Trump na Venezuela: “Parem com esta tentativa de destruir um país só para que os 1% dos ricos possam apropriar-se do petróleo”, escreve na sua conta oficial.
Com mais de 270 mil seguidores, a conta do cantor inglês foi invadida com numerosos insultos e, inclusivamente, pedidos para que se informasse sobre a situação na Venezuela.
I’m crying. My biggest music idol just defended the government who ruined my country and my family, who forced me to run away to aspire to a decent quality of life. Roger, you have no clue about what’s happening in Venezuela, you don’t know our laws, you don’t know how miserable— Danna???? (@raticorns) February 4, 2019
That's not a concert, Roger. That's opposition demonstrations this week, without Photoshop.— Raul S. Urribarri (@rasurri) February 4, 2019
The vast majority of Venezuelans just want their Constitution to be respected, and free and fair elections to be held. Nothing else.
Be more respectful and at least inform yourself. pic.twitter.com/LW6e6E8gMb
I support you Roger, but you can’t have a democracy with a dictator in place who has the military in his pocket and large scale human suffering. When people get hungry, they get mad.— Joseph Tirello (@jtirello3) February 3, 2019