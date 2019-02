Terceiro diamante “perfeito” da história vai a leilão e pode valer mais de 11 milhões de euros

View this post on Instagram

A true masterpiece, elevating diamonds to the level of art – this spectacular 88.22 carat, D colour, Flawless, Type IIa oval brilliant diamond is perfect according to every critical criterion. A summary of everything, it is a wonder of nature, a masterpiece resulting from man’s ability to shape the hardest material on earth into an object of ultimate beauty and the most concentrated form of wealth. This is one of only three oval diamonds of over 50 carats to appear at auction in living memory, and will lead Sotheby’s #HongKong Sale of Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite on 2 April 2019. #sothebysjewels #diamond #perfection #flawless #oval #88 #sothebyshk