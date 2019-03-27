Canadá

Canadá. Vídeo de pescador a lançar explosivo contra leões marinhos cria onda de indignação nas redes sociais

Um pescador canadiano atirou um explosivo contra um grupo de leões marinhos e um colega gravou o momento. O vídeo está a circular nas redes sociais e a gerar controvérsia.

Os leões marinhos afastam os peixes da superfície do mar. O pescador canadiano quis afugentá-los para atrair os peixes

O pescador Allan Marsen está a receber ameaças e críticas nas redes sociais por ter lançado um explosivo contra um grupo de leões marinhos, no Canadá. O vídeo foi gravado por um colega, onde se ouve um dos pescadores a rir, na altura em que os animais desaparecem.

Warning: This video contains graphic content // A Facebook group pushing for what it calls 'population management' of seals and sea lions on Canada's Pacific coast recently shared a video of a herring fisherman throwing an explosive into a group of sea lions in the Strait of Georgia. The fisherman is on record with @cbcnews as stating that his intended purpose was to disperse sea lions and not to kill them, as he was checking to see if the herring were ready to spawn. There is no scientific evidence to justify abuse or a ‘cull’ of predators – seals and sea lions, in this case – as the best way to manage marine ecosystems. It should go without saying, but we’ll say it anyway: setting off explosives next to the head of an animal will cause irreparable damage. If it does not injure it enough to kill, it will probably damage its hearing, or destroy an eye. It is illegal to disturb marine mammals on the B.C. coast, which includes the use of acoustic deterrents such as seal bombs or other explosives. Tell the Department of Fisheries and Oceans what you think of this behaviour: @jonathanwnv, @fisheriesoceanscan. Or contact Minister Wilkinson directly by phone 1.613.775.6333 or email Jonathan.Wilkinson@parl.gc.ca And please visit us online to join our global movement that's working to create healthy and abundant oceans. #seals #sealions #bcpoli #animalcruelty #cdnpoli

O vídeo está agora na página do instagram da Sea Legacy, uma associação sem fins lucrativos no Canadá criada para proteger os oceanos, que antes de o vídeo ser reproduzido alerta para o conteúdo sensível.

Segundo o jornal canadiano Vancouver Sun, a intenção de Marsen seria afastar os leões marinhos para conseguir pescar, e não magoar os animais. Mas nas redes sociais as críticas não param de crescer.

Este utilizador do Twitter ameaçou: ”Um aviso para estes estúpidos: se chegares perto do meu barco eu posso, acidentalmente, atirar um desses explosivos contra o teu barco. As minhas mãos tremem…não consigo evitar”.

Dexter Zee desabafa no Twitter, dizendo para que é preciso ”encontrar este palerma, bater-lhe e depois enviá-lo para a prisão”.

”Toda a gente devia concordar que atirar explosivos contra animais vivos é errado!!!”, disse outra pessoa indignada com o vídeo.

Thomas Sewid, vice presidente do Pacific Balance Pinniped Society, grupo de pessoas que quer tentar repor o stock de salmão nos mares a níveis sustentáveis, publicou o vídeo e justificou o uso de explosivos por os leões marinhos manterem os peixes nas profundidades do mar, impedindo os pescadores de ganhar a vida. Sweid também já está a ser alvo de algumas reações.

Lisa Solimene diz que Sweid ”devia ser acusado por crueldade animal. Atirar explosivos para um grupo de leões marinhos para ele pescar?? Espero que ele seja acusado de crueldade animal!!!”.

Marsen diz que este debate é hipócrita, uma vez que considera que em terra se podem assustar espécies perigosas, mas no mar não. Defende-se, dizendo que já foi atacado por um leão marinho enquanto trabalhava: ”Tive sorte por não estar hoje numa cadeira de rodas, mas tenho marcas em todo o corpo”. E lamentou que um outro vídeo não tivesse sido divulgado: aquele em que se veem os leões marinhos a roerem-lhe as redes.

