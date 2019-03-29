Banda inglesa Her’s morre num acidente de viação

Os britânicos Her’s morreram esta terça feira enquanto estavam a caminho de um concerto em Santa Ana, no Estado norte-americano, confirmou a editora musical, Heist Or Hit.

A dupla, composta por Stephen Fitzpatrick e Audun Laading, teve um acidente de viação, que acabou por matar também o seu manager, Trevor Engelbrektson.

A editora musical da banda já lançou um comunicado relativamente ao acidente, no qual diz estar “devastada” com o que aconteceu. “A energia, vivacidade e talento da banda acabaram por definir a nossa editora”, pode ler-se.

It is with overwhelming sadness that we regretfully inform you that Liverpool band Her’s, Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun…

“Musicalmente, eram deslumbrantes. Estavam na América para tocar perante milhares de fãs, que procuravam conhecer e com os quais tentavam passar algum tempo, tal era a sua paixão e humildade”. Os Her’s lançaram em 2018 o seu álbum de estreia, intitulado “Invitation to Her’s”.

675360 minutes after ‘Songs Of Her’s’, it’s new sibling ‘Invitation To Her’s’ is finally here! It’s all yours now, treat it with love and care! ???? It wouldn’t be here without the wonderful support and hard work from Saam Jafarzadeh, @heistorhit and you! https://t.co/O4xC8fRqFW pic.twitter.com/K6JKLYRRg7

— Her's (@ThatBandOfHers) August 24, 2018