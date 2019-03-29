Música

Banda inglesa Her’s morre num acidente de viação

A dupla inglesa, Her's, morreu num acidente de viação, juntamente com o seu manager, Trevor Engelbrektson.

A banda inglesa lançou o seu álbum de estreia no ano passado, intitulado "Invitation to Her's"

Autor
  • Catarina Jorge
Mais sobre

Os britânicos Her’s morreram esta terça feira enquanto estavam a caminho de um concerto em Santa Ana, no Estado norte-americano, confirmou a editora musical, Heist Or Hit.

A dupla, composta por Stephen Fitzpatrick e Audun Laading, teve um acidente de viação, que acabou por matar também o seu manager, Trevor Engelbrektson.

A editora musical da banda já lançou um comunicado relativamente ao acidente, no qual diz estar “devastada” com o que aconteceu. “A energia, vivacidade e talento da banda acabaram por definir a nossa editora”, pode ler-se.

It is with overwhelming sadness that we regretfully inform you that Liverpool band Her’s, Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun…

Posted by Heist or Hit on Thursday, March 28, 2019

“Musicalmente, eram deslumbrantes. Estavam na América para tocar perante milhares de fãs, que procuravam conhecer e com os quais tentavam passar algum tempo, tal era a sua paixão e humildade”. Os Her’s lançaram em 2018 o seu álbum de estreia, intitulado “Invitation to Her’s”.

Partilhe
Comente
Sugira
Proponha uma correção, sugira uma pista: observador@observador.pt
Recomendamos
Populares
Últimas

Só mais um passo

1
Registo
2
Pagamento
Sucesso

Detalhes da assinatura

Esta assinatura permite o acesso ilimitado a todos os artigos do Observador na Web e nas Apps. Os assinantes podem aceder aos artigos Premium utilizando até 3 dispositivos por utilizador.

Ver mais planosAjuda

Só mais um passo

1
Registo
2
Pagamento
Sucesso

Detalhes da assinatura

Esta assinatura permite o acesso ilimitado a todos os artigos do Observador na Web e nas Apps. Os assinantes podem aceder aos artigos Premium utilizando até 3 dispositivos por utilizador.

Ver mais planosAjuda

Só mais um passo

Confirme a sua conta

Para completar o seu registo, confirme a sua conta clicando no link do email que acabámos de lhe enviar. (Pode fechar esta janela.)