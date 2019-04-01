Madonna vai atuar na Eurovisão em Israel

Madonna vai atuar na final do Festival Eurovisão da Canção, a 18 de maio de 2019, em Israel, de acordo com o ESCKAZ, site dedicado a noticiar a Eurovisão. A performance da artista, que vive em Portugal desde 2017, deverá ter ser paga pelo empresário israelita Sylvain Adams, que ajudará a financiar um evento orçamentado em 28,5 milhões de euros.
A ida de Madonna a Israel estava a ser noticiada desde o início de fevereiro de 2019, mas o anúncio terá sido atrasado por questões relacionadas com o conteúdo político de uma das músicas que a artista planeava cantar. A “rainha do pop” deverá ser precedida no palco pelos israelitas que ganharam anteriormente a Eurovisão: Izhar Cohen & the Alphabeta (1978), Gali Atari e Milk & Honeu (1979), Dana Internacional (1998)e Netta Barzilai (cuja vitória em Lisboa em 2018 levou a organização de 2019 para Israel).
Nas semifinais, além dos concorrentes do Festival, deverão atuar também Eleni Foureira (grega, segunda classificada da Eurovisão 2018), Conchita Wurst (nome artístico do austríaco Thomas Neuwirth, vencedor da Eurovisão 2014), Måns Zelmerlöw (sueco, vencedor da Eurovisão 2015) e Verka Serduchka (nome artístico do ucraniano Andriy Danylko, segundo classificado da Eurovisão 2007).
Vários artistas de renome têm pedido o boicote da Eurovisão 2019. Mais de 40 artistas portugueses pediram ao representante português, Conan Osíris, através de uma carta aberta, que não marcasse presença na Eurovisão, pois a participação seria uma forma de “ignorar o cerco ilegal que Israel mantém a 1,8 milhões de palestinianos em Gaza, negando-lhes os direitos mais básicos”.
Antes, já o ex-vocalista dos Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, tinha feito um apelo similar a Conan Osíris, pedindo-lhe, numa carta privada, para “erguer a voz pela vida e contra a morte”. A mensagem foi repetida publicamente e o convite de boicote estendido aos restantes concorrentes da Eurovisão 2019.
ARE YOU THE ONE? AN OPEN LETTER TO CONAN OSIRIS AND THE OTHER 41 FINALISTS FOR THE EUROVISION SONG CONTEST. A few days ago, I wrote a private letter to a young talented Portuguese singer, Conan Osiris. He had just won the right to represent Portugal in the Eurovision song contest final, and was reported as saying he wasn’t sure if he would go to Tel Aviv or not. I listened to his song, and then got a translation of the lyrics it was about using his cell phone to ask questions about life and death and love. It was quite deep. I was told by friends that Conan Osiris might join the vast network of artists who are heeding the Palestinian call to boycott Eurovision in apartheid Tel Aviv. So I wrote and suggested to him that here he had an opportunity to speak up for life over death and also for human rights over human wrongs. How? By standing shoulder to shoulder, with his oppressed brothers and sisters in Palestine. He could show solidarity with the 189 un-armed protestors shot to death by Israel’s snipers in Gaza last year alone, including at least 35 children. But how could our brother Conan stand up? By refusing to join the cultural whitewash of what a recent UN report calls Israel’s war crimes and possible crimes against humanity, by refraining from providing his art to art-wash Israel’s systematic ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Palestinian communities to expand and maintain its apartheid state.Conan can refuse to perform in front of the segregated audience in Tel Aviv at the Eurovision song contest finals this coming May. In my letter I explained that Eurovision could be a tipping point, I appealed to Conan to stand up and be counted. Sadly, until now, there is no reply from Conan.There is news though, reliable sources tell me that young Conan has been personally approached and persuaded to go to the finals by an organization called Creative Community for Peace (CCfP).Ahhhh! For anyone who doesn’t know, CCfP has been exposed as an offshoot of the far-right Israeli government backed propaganda organizations “Stand With Us” and “The Israel Emergency Fund”. It has nothing to do with creativity, community or peace. It’s a front for Israeli apartheid and military occupation. See this link from Jewish Voice for Peace, a fast-growing, creative organization that really does promote community and peace based on human rights and justice for all. https://jewishvoiceforpeace.org/ccpfis…/The Eurovision finals are two months away. Conan, I know how “persuasive” CCfP and the rest of the Israeli lobby machine can be. They know exactly how to employ a mix of bullying, threats and promises to reach their goals. Good luck brother, you are not alone. There are 42 finalists, among them we will find the one. The one who has enough love in their heart to stand up and be counted. To say, “I believe in universal human and civil rights and protection under the law for all my brothers and sisters all over the world irrespective of ethnicity, nationality or religion”. “I will not cross the Palestinian picket line to perform in apartheid Tel Aviv until all my brothers and sisters from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea have equal rights under the law.” The one who will be remembered for standing on the right side of history, standing for love, true peace and justice.When I was young my mother always used to say to me, “There is always a right thing to do, just do it.”Be the one, Conan. Just do it.Love,Roger
Posted by Roger Waters on Saturday, March 16, 2019
Conan Osíris tem colaborado com a organização até agora e já foi a Israel gravar a apresentação oficial da canção que será transmitida durante o Festival. Numa entrevista a um canal de televisão israelita, quando questionado sobre se era verdade que Roger Waters lhe tinha enviado uma carta Conan Osiris respondeu: “Bem, é o que se vê”.
De acordo com o regulamento do concurso, os concorrentes não podem tomar posições políticas, correndo o risco de serem desclassificados. Antes de Roger Waters, no início de março, já o Comité de Solidariedade com a Palestina, o SOS Racismo e as Panteras Rosa tinham apelado a Conan Osiris para não ir a Telavive representar Portugal, em solidariedade com artistas palestinianos.
O apelo ao boicote é anterior à qualificação de Conan Osíris. Em junho de 2018 diversas organizações culturais palestinianas afirmavam que “o regime israelita de ocupação militar, colonialismo e apartheid está descaradamente a usar a Eurovisão como parte da sua estratégia oficial ‘Brand Israel’, que tenta mostrar ‘a face mais bonita de Israel’ para branquear e desviar a atenção dos crimes de guerra contra os palestinianos”.
Este ano, 41 países disputam o Festival Eurovisão da Canção. O representante de Portugal atua na primeira semifinal, marcada para 14 de maio. A segunda final decorre a 16 de maio e a final está marcada para dia 18 do mesmo mês.
