Há monstros azuis à solta no metro de Nova Iorque

Here it is! This big, blue guy is stomping around at 275 Washington Street, Mount Vernon, NY. Big thanks to the @dripproject, @_harrisl, @layercakeny, and @chrismestopher for making it happen. ⁣ ⁣ Thank you to boom ops Vinnie and Carmine for the lift. ⁣ ⁣ Thank you to the Mayor of Mount Vernon, @richwthomas, for supporting the arts in your community! ⁣ ⁣ And thank you to ibuprofen, because after two fast and furious days of painting, everything hurts. ⁣ There’s a lot of other great art here, with more to come. Go check it all out! It’s only a 5 minute walk from the Mount Vernon East train station.⁣ ⁣ #subwaydoodle #nyc #mural #streetart #pasteup #dripproject #meshallstudios #mountvernon #selfportrait