“Caixa de dormir”, a nova invenção de Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg criou uma engenhoca caseira para ajudar a mulher, Priscilla Chan, a dormir melhor. O fundador do Facebook compartilhou no Instagram, uma das redes sociais que o seu império controla, “a caixa de dormir”.
Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light — visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!
Zuckerberg explica, na sua publicação do Instagram, que a mulher acorda durante a noite para ver se está a chegar a hora de os seus filhos se levantarem e não consegue adormecer depois disso, causando-lhe stress.
“Então eu construi-lhe o que chamo de ‘caixa de dormir'”, explica Zuckerberg. A caixa de madeira fica na mesa de cabeceira e entre 6 e 7 horas da manhã emite uma luz para que Chan a veja e saiba que é hora de um deles ir ter com os filhos, mas que é fraca o suficiente para não a acordar, caso ainda esteja a dormir.
O método inovador de Zuckerberg consiste no surgimento da luz e não na apresentação das horas, o que, segundo o fundador do Facebook diminui o stress porque já não é preciso olhar para o relógio.
“Uma vez que não mostra as horas, se ela acordar no meio da noite, sabê-lo-à automaticamente e simplesmente voltará a dormir sem se preocupar com que horas são” diz na sua publicação.
“Como engenheiro, a construção de um dispositivo para ajudar a minha parceira a dormir melhor é uma das melhores maneiras que posso pensar para expressar o meu amor e gratidão” explica.
Mark Zuckerberg termina a sua publicação dizendo que lançará este produto ao público se alguma pessoa empreendedora quiser desenvolver este protótipo e colocá-lo no mercado.