Guaidó: o fantoche de Trump ou o herói da liberdade venezuelana? Os cartoons e as mensagens na internet

Os confrontos das ruas em Caracas estenderam-se rapidamente à internet. Nas redes sociais multiplicam-se os cartoons e as mensagens contra e a favor de Juan Guaidó e pró ou anti Nicolás Maduro.
Tão depressa o presidente interino é visto como o salvador e herói do povo venezuelano, que vai devolver a liberdade ao país, como o ‘pintam’ como uma mera marionete de Donald Trump e dos EUA, interessados no petróleo da Venezuela.
Os cartazes contra
Marionete de Trump
Stat stronger #Venezuela against any emperyalist coup pic.twitter.com/lE1mADbaog
— Kerim TURAÇ (@turac79) April 30, 2019
This is what Amerika wants in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/unniRRm8s6
— Miroslav Nikolic (@mirnik1) April 30, 2019
Viva #Venezuela
Viva Resistance
Down with USA#VenezuelaLibre pic.twitter.com/WoJpDxi9ax
— Mohammadali ????محمدعلی (@Realmhmdali) April 30, 2019
Yankee go home! #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/HdNq84av6g
— Özgür (@o1ozgur) April 30, 2019
We are with #Venezuela ????????
We are with you, @NicolasMaduro
???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/dSO4NavDp5
— Melike Ekinci (@melistanbulike) April 30, 2019
We are currently watching the military #Coup attempt the #TerrorUSGov is instigating on the sovereign nation of Venezuela in pursuit of it own national interest(absent any UN agreement) . What is happening in Venezuela currently is abhorrent to all that has been agreed pic.twitter.com/ateNuQmB6k
— Rebby (@Rebby92730927) April 30, 2019
Os cartazes a favor
O herói da liberdade
This is it #Venezuela Venezuela's @jguaido says he has military backing and calls for general uprising. Minister of Defense. @vladimirpadrino could be resigning soon https://t.co/PPsBeoxwE8 @MiamiHerald #AmericanIdol #Avengers #AvengersEngame #Guaidomysuperhero #Spiderman pic.twitter.com/UtBokstyy2
— MercadoMagico.com (@mercadomagico) April 30, 2019
MABURRO usurpador. VAMOS CON TODO VENEZUELA , PASO DE VENCEDORES…. pic.twitter.com/Mj5s7bZejN
— Hector Villegas (@8Villegass) April 30, 2019
20 años de socialismo en Venezuela ¿El resultado? Pobreza, hambre, escasez, problemas energéticos, narcotráfico, violencia extrema… ¡Es hora de que VENEZUELA sea LIBRE! #OperacionLibertad desde Ecuador apoyo total pic.twitter.com/IWdF6SIITq
— Emex Marisol ???????? (@EmexMarisol) April 30, 2019
#venezuela vive ! pic.twitter.com/XXp4cm1ARP
— R.J (@RJ17469652) April 30, 2019
Gun control has left Venezuelans defenseless against a government that runs roughshod over their civil liberties, while also destroying their economic livelihood. | @JoseAlNinohttps://t.co/49rI2dYU8L
— Mises Institute (@mises) April 30, 2019
We wish the people of Venezuela a peaceful uprising. You will succeed! Take your freedom and power BACK! #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/C6WWAEB5sB
— IntelliSparx (@IntelliSparx) April 30, 2019
Today, say a prayer for #Venezuela. ???????? pic.twitter.com/TLWeFerGsD
— Teeeem???? (@TexanCat) April 30, 2019
Call to the Venezuelan military: it is now the time to support your Constitutional Commander in Chief @jguaido and remove the usurper regime at once. Your sworn duty is to defend the Venezuelan people. Venezuela needs you now. FREEDOM! ???????? pic.twitter.com/cVHQ6NQXH2
— Fernando Amandi Sr. ???????? (@FernandoAmandi) April 30, 2019
Its time #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/BSkkOiksvv
— Carlos Martinez (@carlitoswu) April 30, 2019
Remember #Venezuela? pic.twitter.com/LClXMs9wha
— Alex (@appiusforum) April 30, 2019