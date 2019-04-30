Guaidó: o fantoche de Trump ou o herói da liberdade venezuelana? Os cartoons e as mensagens na internet

Os confrontos das ruas em Caracas estenderam-se rapidamente à internet. Nas redes sociais multiplicam-se os cartoons e as mensagens contra e a favor de Juan Guaidó e pró ou anti Nicolás Maduro.

Tão depressa o presidente interino é visto como o salvador e herói do povo venezuelano, que vai devolver a liberdade ao país, como o ‘pintam’ como uma mera marionete de Donald Trump e dos EUA, interessados no petróleo da Venezuela.

Os cartazes contra

Marionete de Trump

Stat stronger #Venezuela against any emperyalist coup pic.twitter.com/lE1mADbaog — Kerim TURAÇ (@turac79) April 30, 2019

This is what Amerika wants in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/unniRRm8s6 — Miroslav Nikolic (@mirnik1) April 30, 2019

We are currently watching the military #Coup attempt the #TerrorUSGov is instigating on the sovereign nation of Venezuela in pursuit of it own national interest(absent any UN agreement) . What is happening in Venezuela currently is abhorrent to all that has been agreed pic.twitter.com/ateNuQmB6k — Rebby (@Rebby92730927) April 30, 2019

Os cartazes a favor

O herói da liberdade

MABURRO usurpador. VAMOS CON TODO VENEZUELA , PASO DE VENCEDORES…. pic.twitter.com/Mj5s7bZejN — Hector Villegas (@8Villegass) April 30, 2019

20 años de socialismo en Venezuela ¿El resultado? Pobreza, hambre, escasez, problemas energéticos, narcotráfico, violencia extrema… ¡Es hora de que VENEZUELA sea LIBRE! #OperacionLibertad desde Ecuador apoyo total pic.twitter.com/IWdF6SIITq — Emex Marisol ???????? (@EmexMarisol) April 30, 2019

Gun control has left Venezuelans defenseless against a government that runs roughshod over their civil liberties, while also destroying their economic livelihood. | @JoseAlNinohttps://t.co/49rI2dYU8L — Mises Institute (@mises) April 30, 2019

We wish the people of Venezuela a peaceful uprising. You will succeed! Take your freedom and power BACK! #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/C6WWAEB5sB — IntelliSparx (@IntelliSparx) April 30, 2019

Call to the Venezuelan military: it is now the time to support your Constitutional Commander in Chief @jguaido and remove the usurper regime at once. Your sworn duty is to defend the Venezuelan people. Venezuela needs you now. FREEDOM! ???????? pic.twitter.com/cVHQ6NQXH2 — Fernando Amandi Sr. ???????? (@FernandoAmandi) April 30, 2019

Continuar a ler