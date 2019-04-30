Venezuela

Guaidó: o fantoche de Trump ou o herói da liberdade venezuelana? Os cartoons e as mensagens na internet

Nas redes sociais há também uma guerra de cartoons e mensagens sobre a actual situação na Venezuela. Há quem considere Guaidó o homem através de quem Trump manda. E quem o idolatre como um salvador.

Os confrontos das ruas em Caracas estenderam-se rapidamente à internet. Nas redes sociais multiplicam-se os cartoons e as mensagens contra e a favor de Juan Guaidó e pró ou anti Nicolás Maduro.

Tão depressa o presidente interino é visto como o salvador e herói do povo venezuelano, que vai devolver a liberdade ao país, como o ‘pintam’ como uma mera marionete de Donald Trump e dos EUA, interessados no petróleo da Venezuela.

Os cartazes contra

Marionete de Trump

Os cartazes a favor

O herói da liberdade

