Polícia apreende 120 carros em corridas ilegais

View this post on Instagram

Word has spread in the rally community that EuroRally had a very hard time in Germany today, with about 107 cars impounded (some cars successfully avoided police controls and made it to Poland ????????!). German authorities claim it was for racing. I'm trying to get more information on it (and to see if there actually was racing), but many of us know that German authorities are not fans of many vehicles driving through in such quick succession. We'll see how this turns out… #roadrallygram #eurorally #police #polizei #carporn #carswithoutlimits