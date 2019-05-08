Os “memes” da “Guerra dos Tronos”: do copo do Starbucks ao segredo que Sansa não soube guardar

Com a última temporada da “Guerra dos Tronos” a chegar ao fim, recordamos os “memes” que ilustram alguns dos momentos mais marcantes dos últimos episódios. Depois de navegada a Internet, há de tudo um pouco: quem prefira Tormund Giantsbane a Jaime Lannister, no que ao coração de Brienne diz respeito; quem reclame pelo copo de Starbucks a mais; ou quem lamente a morte de algumas personagens queridas do público. Estes são apenas alguns dos “memes” que encabeçam listas em diferentes publicações internacionais (Time, Vice e Buzzfeed incluídas).
GENDRY DECLARING HIS LOVE FOR ARYA #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yC89fWGoay
— sapphire island (@sapphire_scout) May 6, 2019
Arya and the Hound together again, oh the feels. #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/dN804vazVp
— Vanessa???? (@Banesseee) May 6, 2019
#GameofThrones
The Hound: You left me to die.
Arya: I robbed you first
The Hound: pic.twitter.com/av4hWQbdBU
— Slartibartfast (@Slartib60957079) April 15, 2019
Greyworm next week #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/7txeh4kJXi
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 6, 2019
Bronn pulling up on Winterfell like :
“Give me a city and I don’t kill you” pic.twitter.com/Ol5fme3UmB
— kapriesun (@BigShotMill) May 6, 2019
Varys looking at Jon after he finds out he has a better claim to the throne #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zA2ZJQILSe
— Laige Pindsey ???? (@iironicaa) May 6, 2019
Watching Rhaegal fall from the sky like….#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BnsJAe522M
— Bnolan92 (@bnolan92) May 6, 2019
My reaction watching Rhaegal crash into the ocean #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/keDDAlsnH7
— GoT Things (@GoTthings_) May 6, 2019
my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9
— zane (@zane) May 6, 2019
Dany: You're Lord Gendry Baratheon of Storm's End
Gendry: pic.twitter.com/WmY7FKa9dj
— colby (@originalgenome) May 6, 2019
How we all expected Missandei to go #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/kAu2vcNpSA
— albab (@givemearefund) May 6, 2019
#GameofThrones
No one:
Literally not a soul:
Tormund: pic.twitter.com/bkXHI1HBXz
— zoe rae (@brokebetchdiar1) April 22, 2019