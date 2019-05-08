Viral

Os “memes” da “Guerra dos Tronos”: do copo do Starbucks ao segredo que Sansa não soube guardar

Era o regresso mais aguardado. E é o final mais esperado. A dois episódios do fim da "Guerra dos Tronos" reunimos 24 "memes" que ajudam a ilustrar os melhores momentos da série.

Com a última temporada da “Guerra dos Tronos” a chegar ao fim, recordamos os “memes” que ilustram alguns dos momentos mais marcantes dos últimos episódios. Depois de navegada a Internet, há de tudo um pouco: quem prefira Tormund Giantsbane a Jaime Lannister, no que ao coração de Brienne diz respeito; quem reclame pelo copo de Starbucks a mais; ou quem lamente a morte de algumas personagens queridas do público. Estes são apenas alguns dos “memes” que encabeçam listas em diferentes publicações internacionais (Time, Vice e Buzzfeed incluídas).

