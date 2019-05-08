Os “memes” da “Guerra dos Tronos”: do copo do Starbucks ao segredo que Sansa não soube guardar

Com a última temporada da “Guerra dos Tronos” a chegar ao fim, recordamos os “memes” que ilustram alguns dos momentos mais marcantes dos últimos episódios. Depois de navegada a Internet, há de tudo um pouco: quem prefira Tormund Giantsbane a Jaime Lannister, no que ao coração de Brienne diz respeito; quem reclame pelo copo de Starbucks a mais; ou quem lamente a morte de algumas personagens queridas do público. Estes são apenas alguns dos “memes” que encabeçam listas em diferentes publicações internacionais (Time, Vice e Buzzfeed incluídas).

GENDRY DECLARING HIS LOVE FOR ARYA #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yC89fWGoay — sapphire island (@sapphire_scout) May 6, 2019

#GameofThrones

The Hound: You left me to die.

Arya: I robbed you first

The Hound: pic.twitter.com/av4hWQbdBU — Slartibartfast (@Slartib60957079) April 15, 2019

Bronn pulling up on Winterfell like : “Give me a city and I don’t kill you” pic.twitter.com/Ol5fme3UmB — kapriesun (@BigShotMill) May 6, 2019

Varys looking at Jon after he finds out he has a better claim to the throne #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zA2ZJQILSe — Laige Pindsey ???? (@iironicaa) May 6, 2019

My reaction watching Rhaegal crash into the ocean #GameofThrones⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/keDDAlsnH7 — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) May 6, 2019

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

How we all expected Missandei to go #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/kAu2vcNpSA — albab (@givemearefund) May 6, 2019

