Família Real Britânica

Reveladas imagens inéditas do casamento do príncipe Harry com Meghan Markle

Um ano depois do casamento do príncipe Harry com a atriz Meghan Markle, foram reveladas imagens inéditas do casamento. O casal teve o seu primeiro filho, Archie, a 6 de maio.

Os duques de Sussex casaram-se a 19 de maio de 2019

Um ano depois de terem dado o nó, os duques de Sussex divulgaram na sua conta de Instagram imagens inéditas do casamento.

“Obrigado a todos pelo amor e apoio que nos chega de tantas pessoas de todo o mundo. Cada um de vocês tornou este dia ainda mais importante”, deixaram os duques de Sussex, isto é, o príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle, numa mensagem na sua conta de Instagram.

Veja as imagens aqui:

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

