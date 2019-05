Saybie, a incrível história da bebé que nasceu com 245 gramas

View this post on Instagram

Now that her story has made national news.. I want to introduce miss saybie. The worlds smallest baby. Born at just 23+3 weeks weighing 8.6oz (245g). I first had her as a patient on day of life 3. She was TINY and I was nervous to take care of her. That night I signed up to be her primary (meaning everytime I’m at work I have her as a patient). In her short five months of life she overcame so many obstacles. Breathing on her own, maintaining her own blood pressure, learning to eat and digest. I’ll always remember the night I made dad hold for the first time..the joy on his face was priceless, or the first time she was in her big girl crib. What a miracle she is. Most babies born at 23 weeks go home with multiple complications and our baby girl went home healthy. I’m so proud of our team at Mary birch and I’m so lucky to be in the best NICU out there.