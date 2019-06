Depois das queixas de SZA, Sephora fecha lojas para “formação de diversidade”

On the morning of 6/5, every Sephora store, distribution center, and corporate office in the US will close to host inclusion workshops for our employees. These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we’re excited to welcome everyone when we reopen. Join us in our commitment to a more inclusive beauty community: Sephora.com/BelongWe Belong to Something Beautiful.

