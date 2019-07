A maior limpeza do oceano de sempre: ambientalistas recolhem 40 toneladas de plástico do Pacífico

Ocean Voyages Institute – 2019 Cleanup Expedition

Ocean Voyages Institute has been working on solutions to plastic pollution and ghostnets in our ocean for over a decade. Our 2019 cleanup expedition was a great success, showing our technology works and our process is scalable. Cleanup is not only necessary, it is achievable! Share, support, donate and join us in being part of the solution!

