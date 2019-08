Fotógrafo capta momento em que uma baleia quase engole um leão-marinho

View this post on Instagram

With all the talk about my recent whale accidentally trapping the sea lion photo, I’ve barely had any time to register that I’m in Tonga about to swim with them today! Luckily down here, this is a breeding ground, so the whales won’t be feeding and there’s a good chance I won’t be ending up like that sea lion. But if a whale does breach, like this one here, I may need to swim out of the way…and fast!