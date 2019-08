Rony Lopes transfere-se do Mónaco para o Sevilha

View this post on Instagram

My first words today are to my dear friends of AS Monaco. It was a pleasure and an honor to wear your jersey and represent such a great club. I arrived as a young boy full of hopes and dreams and depart today as a Man, thanks to you. We've been through a lot together and both in victories and in defeats, you were there for us. More, you have been one of us, fighting at our side. And that will stay forever with me. One big THANK YOU to my colleagues, to the coaches, the technical staff and of course to you, Monaco fans, who make this club so big… I leave today but you will never, ever leave me. Hope to see you all soon! MERCI BEAUCOUP POUR TOUT!! #DagheMunegu!!!