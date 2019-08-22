Rússia lançou nave Soyuz MS-14 com destino à Estação Espacial Internacional

A Rússia enviou a nave Soyuz MS-14 em direção à Estação Espacial Internacional, com um androide como único tripulante, num voo de teste para certificar o foguete de lançamento Soyuz 2.1a.
O lançamento teve lugar no Cazaquistão às 09h38 (às 04h38, hora de Lisboa), informou o Centro de Controlo de Voos Espaciais da Rússia.
O robô, Skybot-F850 ou FEDOR (na sigla em inglês, Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research), vai permanecer 17 dias no espaço.