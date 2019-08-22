Rádio Observador

Ouvir a Rádio Observadoragora

Ver programação

Saber mais

Espaço

Rússia lançou nave Soyuz MS-14 com destino à Estação Espacial Internacional

A nave partiu do Cazaquistão às 09h38 locais. A Soyuz MS-14 leva a bordo um robô, o FEDOR, que vai permanecer 17 dias no espaço. Trata-se de um voo de teste.

Em inglês, FEDOR significa "Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research"

Space Center Yuzhny/TsENKI HANDOUT/EPA

Autor
  • Agência Lusa
Mais sobre

A Rússia enviou a nave Soyuz MS-14 em direção à Estação Espacial Internacional, com um androide como único tripulante, num voo de teste para certificar o foguete de lançamento Soyuz 2.1a.

O lançamento teve lugar no Cazaquistão às 09h38 (às 04h38, hora de Lisboa), informou o Centro de Controlo de Voos Espaciais da Rússia.

O robô, Skybot-F850 ou FEDOR (na sigla em inglês, Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research), vai permanecer 17 dias no espaço.

Partilhe
Comente
Sugira
Proponha uma correção, sugira uma pista: observador@observador.pt
Recomendamos
Populares
Mar

O mar /premium

João Cameira

Seria porventura ajuizado trabalharmos colectivamente para sermos os melhores do mundo numa área onde, comprovadamente, já demos provas cabais da nossa excelência – o mar.

Últimas

Só mais um passo

1
Registo
2
Pagamento
Sucesso

Detalhes da assinatura

Esta assinatura permite o acesso ilimitado a todos os artigos do Observador na Web e nas Apps. Os assinantes podem aceder aos artigos Premium utilizando até 3 dispositivos por utilizador.

Ver mais planosAjuda

Só mais um passo

1
Registo
2
Pagamento
Sucesso

Detalhes da assinatura

Esta assinatura permite o acesso ilimitado a todos os artigos do Observador na Web e nas Apps. Os assinantes podem aceder aos artigos Premium utilizando até 3 dispositivos por utilizador.

Ver mais planosAjuda

Só mais um passo

Confirme a sua conta

Para completar o seu registo, confirme a sua conta clicando no link do email que acabámos de lhe enviar. (Pode fechar esta janela.)