Rússia lançou nave Soyuz MS-14 com destino à Estação Espacial Internacional

A Rússia enviou a nave Soyuz MS-14 em direção à Estação Espacial Internacional, com um androide como único tripulante, num voo de teste para certificar o foguete de lançamento Soyuz 2.1a.

O lançamento teve lugar no Cazaquistão às 09h38 (às 04h38, hora de Lisboa), informou o Centro de Controlo de Voos Espaciais da Rússia.

MS-14 has successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The Soyuz 2.1a rocket has carried the #soyuz spacecraft to LEO where it will dock with the #ISS and deliver various cargo. pic.twitter.com/UeBjHBC8nX

— Final-Frontier Updates (@UpdatesFrontier) August 22, 2019