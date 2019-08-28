“Mulher mais rápida em quatro rodas” morre ao tentar quebrar recorde de velocidade

Jessi Combs tinha 39 anos e estava há sete em busca de um sonho: tornar-se a mulher mais rápida do mundo sobre quatro rodas. Uma tentativa de o alcançar acabou por custar-lhe a vida esta terça-feira, quando teve um acidente a alta velocidade enquanto guiava um carro a jato no deserto de Alvord, no estado do Oregon.
Combs era a principal piloto da equipa norte-americana de corrida Eagles e estava rodeada de amigos e familiares no momento do acidente. Terry Madden também pertence à mesma equipa e conta que foi o primeiro a chegar ao local exato do acidente: “Fiz tudo o que era humanamente possível para a salvar”. Numa publicação no Instagram, recorda-a: “Foi o melhor espírito que eu já conheci, ou vou alguma vez conhecer”.
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)… . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
Jessi Combs tornou-se a mulher mais rápida em quatro rodas em 2013, com uma velocidade recorde de mais de 640 quilómetros por hora. Acabaria por bater a sua própria marca mais tarde, com uma velocidade próxima dos 778 quilómetros por hora. Esta terça-feira estaria a tentar superar-se de novo.
Em comunicado, citado pela NBC News, esclarece-se que a mulher foi a única vitima do acidente, que está neste momento a ser investigado.
A Combs era uma daquelas raras sonhadoras que tinha a bravura de tornar a possibilidade em realidade, e ela deixou a terra a guiar mais rápido que qualquer outra mulher na história”, recordaram membros da família, citados pelo mesmo jornal.
O Gabinete do Xerife do Condado de Harney, onde se situa o deserto de Alvord, disse que as autoridades foram chamadas ao local do acidente por volta das 16 horas locais.
Jessi Combs era ainda reconhecida na área da apresentação em televisão, tendo estado à frente de vários programas, entre eles “Mythbusters” da Discovery, de 2004 a 2007.