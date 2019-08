Ex-estrela Michelin causa polémica ao dizer que os homens “conseguem lidar melhor com a pressão” do que as mulheres

View this post on Instagram

The only real difference between men and women in the kitchen is that men don’t have to put up with this nauseating baseless antiquated bullshit everyday. Women not only have to do the same exact job in every area of hospitality but also have had to contend with every oppressive jibe in the book from day one and not only from their colleagues but from industry leaders like this in 2019 ffs ????. Frankly I don’t think men could handle this bullshit every day. I think they’d crumble under the pressure. The whole article if you read it actually comes up the conclusion that women are better in the kitchen but unfortunately via all this clickbait nonsense from a rambling dinosaur . How about we just start judging people based on their individual performance and start promoting the much needed diversity within this dying industry that so desperately needs it.