Bon Iver anuncia concerto em Portugal em 2020

We are very excited to announce new headline shows this spring in Europe! We’ll be joined by special guest @aarondessner’s Big 37d03d Machine. As Bon Iver fans, you will get the first chance to purchase presale tickets with the code ‘ICOMMAI’ (all caps). Access to purchase presale tickets starts tomorrow, Wednesday the 11th of September at 9:00 AM BST. Tickets will be available on Friday the 13th of September at 9:00 AM BST. You can find ticket links to these shows at link in profile. There is a strict 4 ticket limit for each event. #icommai