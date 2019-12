Just when we thought it couldn't get any cuter, sweeter and more heart-warming, this happened.The bond and understanding between Jazz the giraffe and Hunter our AP Belgian Malinois is astonishing.#orphanedgiraffe #savingwildlife #wildliferescue #oddanimalcouples #interspeciesrelationships #animalbonds #malinois #antipoachingdogsMorongwane Game Heritage your little one is in good hands with Hunter

Posted by The Rhino Orphanage on Friday, November 22, 2019