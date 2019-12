View this post on Instagram

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan arrived at the violent protest by lawyers outside Lahore’s Punjab Institute of Cardiology and can be seen being manhandled by a group of protesting lawyers. Chauhan said that "lawyers had tried to kidnap" him. Police are using tear gas and baton charge in an attempt to disperse the lawyers, who are still gathered at the hospital in a large number. #DawnToday