The Judiciary Police (PJ) detained in Lisbon a British citizen indicted for murder under a European mandate issued by the UK authorities, the police said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old man is indicted for committing the crimes of homicide, attempted murder and robbery that occurred in 2017, and according to the PJ is “considered a very dangerous and violent person.”

The man fled the United Kingdom and was in other countries before arriving in Portugal, where he lives a few months ago, having been located and detained in the Lisbon area.

He was present at the competent Court of Appeal and is awaiting extradition in custody, the Judiciary Police said.