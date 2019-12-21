The Judiciary Police (PJ) detained in Lisbon a British citizen indicted for murder under a European mandate issued by the UK authorities, the police said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old man is indicted for committing the crimes of homicide, attempted murder and robbery that occurred in 2017, and according to the PJ is “considered a very dangerous and violent person.”

The man fled the United Kingdom and was in other countries before arriving in Portugal, where he lives a few months ago, having been located and detained in the Lisbon area.