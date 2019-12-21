Justiça / Polícia Judiciária Seguir PJ detém em Lisboa britânico acusado de homicídio no Reino Unido O cidadão britânico está indiciado por homicídio no âmbito de um mandato europeu, emitido pelas autoridades do Reino Unido. Vivia em Portugal há alguns meses e foi detido na zona de Lisboa. Agência Lusa Texto 21 Dez 2019, 11:51 i ▲O homem fugiu do Reino Unido e esteve em outros países antes de chegar a Portugal JOÃO PORFÍRIO/OBSERVADOR ▲O homem fugiu do Reino Unido e esteve em outros países antes de chegar a Portugal JOÃO PORFÍRIO/OBSERVADOR The Judiciary Police (PJ) detained in Lisbon a British citizen indicted for murder under a European mandate issued by the UK authorities, the police said on Saturday.The 25-year-old man is indicted for committing the crimes of homicide, attempted murder and robbery that occurred in 2017, and according to the PJ is “considered a very dangerous and violent person.”The man fled the United Kingdom and was in other countries before arriving in Portugal, where he lives a few months ago, having been located and detained in the Lisbon area.He was present at the competent Court of Appeal and is awaiting extradition in custody, the Judiciary Police said. Crime Polícia Judiciária Reino Unido Sociedade Justiça Europa Mundo Proponha uma correção, sugira uma pista: observador+lusa@observador.pt