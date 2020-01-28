Sociedade / Óbito Seguir "Seguirei o teu legado". LeBron James despede-se de Kobe Bryant São as primeiras palavras de LeBron, depois das lágrimas ao sair do avião quando soube da morte de Kobe. Numa emotiva publicação no Instagram, prometeu continuar com o "legado" do rival e amigo. Observador Texto 28 Jan 2020, 08:56 i Getty Images Getty Images LeBron James reagiu esta terça-feira publicamente pela primeira vez à morte de Kobe Bryant, através de uma publicação emotiva no Instagram, depois de ter sido visto em lágrimas à chegada a Los Angeles, ao sair do avião dos Lakers e saber da morte do rival e amigo.Numa publicação emotiva no Instagram, o basquetebolista prometeu continuar com o “legado” de Kobe Bryant e pediu “forças” para seguir em frente.“Não estou ainda preparado, mas aqui vai. Estou sentado a escrever alguma coisa, mas cada vez que tento, começo a chorar”, escreveu o famoso jogador, que tinha falado com Kobe horas antes de este morrer numa trágica queda do helicóptero em que viajava com mais sete pessoas, incluindo a filha, e que também não sobreviveram. É que LeBron tinha superado um recorde de Kobe e afirmando-se como o terceiro melhor marcador de sempre na história da NBA num jogo em Filadélfia, frente aos Sixers. View this post on Instagram I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! ????????????????????. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation???????? and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️???????? #Gigi4Life❤️???????? A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jan 27, 2020 at 6:43pm PST Kobe Bryant Óbito Basquetebol Desporto Sociedade Proponha uma correção, sugira uma pista: observador@observador.pt