Greta Thunberg quer ser marca registada A conhecida ativista sueca iniciou os trâmites para proteger o seu nome como marca comercial no mercado da União Europeia. Uso indevido e abusivo do seu nome e imagem levaram-na a isso, explicou. Agência Lusa Texto 02 Fev 2020, 11:56 A conhecida ativista sueca contra o aquecimento global Greta Thunberg iniciou os trâmites para proteger o seu nome e o movimento que lidera, "Sextas-feiras pelo Futuro", como marcas comerciais no mercado dos 27 países da União Europeia.Para blindar ambas as denominações de um possível uso por parte de terceiros, através da fundação "Stiftelsen Greta Thunberg e Beata Ernman", a ativista formalizou o pedido no dia 23 de dezembro de 2019, perante o Instituto de Propriedade Intelectual da UE (EUIPO), com sede em Alicante, Espanha, e que se encarrega da proteção da marca, do desenho e modelo no mercado europeu.A própria publicou há dias no seu perfil de Instagram que tomou a decisão por haver pessoas que estavam constantemente a usar a marca com fins comerciais, sem qualquer tipo de consentimento. View this post on Instagram Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation… First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by "me" or someone saying they "represent" me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted – and even misled – by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement's name. That is why I've applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can – and must – not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I'm setting up a foundation. It's already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation's aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta A post shared by Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) on Jan 29, 2020 at 7:33am PST Uma vez publicada a solicitação pelo EUIPO, a agência comunitária abriu um prazo para recursos de hipotéticos afetados antes de, no prazo estimado de três meses, ficarem oficialmente registadas as marcas solicitadas a favor de Thunberg. No pedido, a fundação que tem o nome da ativista e da irmã, Beata, solicita reserva ao uso em publicidade, seguros, operações financeiras e monetárias e negócios imobiliários.Está também abrangido o setor da educação e formação, entretenimento e atividades desportivas e culturais, além de bens científicos, tecnológicos e de desenho industrial, principalmente.A solicitação inclui a proteção da imagem figurativa de Greta Thunberg, onde o nome aparece debaixo de um coração que se assemelha a um globo terrestre.A petição da ativista sueca foi uma das mais de 160.000 recebidas em 2019 pela agência instalada em Alicante para o registo da marca comunitária, que outorga ao proprietário proteção no mercado dos 27 países da UE.