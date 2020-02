View this post on Instagram

The newsstand sales numbers are in for 2019, and #BritishVogue’s September 2019 #ForcesForChange issue, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal with Editor-in-Chief @Edward_Enninful, was the fastest-selling issue in the magazine's 104-year history, selling out in 10 days. It was also the biggest-selling issue of the decade. In celebration, the magazine is releasing a previously unseen film the #DuchessofSussex made at the time with Edward and the Forces For Change cover stars. Thank you to all our loyal readers – here's to 2020. Directed and edited by @Kloss_Films.