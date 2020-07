View this post on Instagram

@etro influencer diversity check ✔️. Fashion is getting back to normal after the grinding halt of COVID. Etro's Milan show is the first fashion show with a full audience. Around 80 attended, 24 of whom were influencers featured in portraits on Etro’s instagram story. Of those 24, there was only one influencer of color (@bryanboycom ). Several had come to Milan from other parts of Europe, so what’s the excuse for not having a single Black influencer? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Etro's team seems to have a different energy when it comes to model casting. Speaking to Vogue Runway, Veronica Etro emphasized the racial diversity of their catwalk “as if many different provenances were checking into the hotel, with their unique stories to tell and their wealth of memories and experience to share." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Italian brand has a history of white washing. Founded in 1968 as a textile house, they’ve made the paisley motif their signature. ELLE called the motif “synonymous” with the label. Paisley has a long design history, with shared roots in many parts of the world, though none of them are Italy. In the fashion world, it’s now more associated with an over-generalized “boho” aesthetic than with its origins in Persia and India. It’s one thing to appreciate the beautiful textiles of cultures the world over, its another to use them indiscriminately to the point of erasure. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Many looks used deadstock textiles from the houses’ archives, with everything made in Italy. Besides paisley (Persian), we also spotted Madras plaids (Indian), ikat and batik textiles (Indonesian), Navajo motifs (Native American), Kilim motifs (Turkish) and a “Native American” inspired fringed suede jacket, styled with preppy double-breasted blazers, Oxford shirts, and loafers in what Vogue called “an inventive jumble.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If brands want to authentically communicate their values of diversity and inclusion, it needs to show at all levels, not just in model casting, which is basically standard now. Boardrooms, influencers, guests, and properly acknowledged cultural references are part of a picture that could reflect the diversity of inspirations incorporated into the brand's "aesthetic”. • #etro #etross21