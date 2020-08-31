A pandemia obrigou a uma adaptação dos Video Music Awards (VMAs) da MTV. O evento aconteceu este domingo ao ar livre, com atuações em vários locais de New York e Los Angeles, sem público — que não deixou de participar, com vídeos a serem projetados em edifícios.
A grande vencedora foi Lady Gaga, que ganhou o prémio de artista do ano, canção do ano (com Ariana Grande), melhor colaboração e melhor cinematografia. E o prémio TRICON, que premeia a carreira da cantora. “Espero que as pessoas que estão em casa, que também têm sonhos, saibam que também podem fazer isto. Sei que está a surgir um novo tempo e sei que a cultura pop vai inspirar-vos”, disse, no discurso.
O grupo sul-coreano BTS também esteve entre os mais premiados — venceram quatro prémios, como Melhor canção Pop e Melhor grupo.
Chadwick Boseman, o ator que interpretou o Pantera Negra e que faleceu na sexta-feira, vítima de cancro, foi homeageado.
Vídeo do ano
Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift — “The Man”
Vencedor: The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
Artista do Ano
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Vencedora: Lady Gaga
Canção do Ano
Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat — “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”
Post Malone — “Circles”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Vencedoras: Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Melhor colaboração
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid — “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Vencedoras: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Melhor Novo Artista Push do Ano
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
Vencedora: Doja Cat
Melhor canção Pop do ano
Halsey — “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers — “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift — “Lover”
Vencedores: BTS — “On”
Melhor canção Hip-Hop
DaBaby — “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Travis Scott — “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Vencedora: Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”
Melhor canção Rock
blink-182 — “Happy Days”
Evanescence — “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean — “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day — “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers — “Caution”
Vencedores: Coldplay — “Orphans”
Melhor canção alternativa
The 1975 — “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low — “Some Kind Of Disaster”
FINNEAS — “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey — “Doin’ Time”
twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”
Vencedor: Machine Gun Kelly — “Bloody Valentine”
Melhor canção latina
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin — “China”
Bad Bunny — “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul — “MAMACITA”
J Balvin — “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Vencedores: Maluma ft. J Balvin — “Qué Pena”
Melhor canção R&B
Alicia Keys — “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle — “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG — “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker — “Eleven”
Lizzo — “Cuz I Love You”
Vencedores: The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
Melhor canção K-Pop
(G)I-DLE — “Oh My God”
EXO — “Obsession”
Monsta X — “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together — “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet — “Psycho”
Vencedores: BTS — “On”
Video for good
Anderson .Paak — “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato — “I Love Me”
Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift — “The Man”
Vencedora: H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
Melhor vídeo filmado em casa
5 Seconds of Summer — “Wildflower”
blink-182 — “Happy Days”
Drake — “Toosie Slide”
John Legend — “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”
Vencedores: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”
Melhor grupo
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
twenty one pilots
Vencedores: BTS
Melhor atuação na quarentena
Chloe x Halle — “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-Athon
DJ D-Nice — Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend — #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga — “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute
Vencedores: CNCO — MTV Unplugged At Home
Melhor realização
Billie Eilish — “xanny” — Realizado por Billie Eilish
Doja Cat — “Say So” — Realizado por Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now” — Realizado por Nabil
Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Realizado por Dave Meyers
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Realizado por Anton Tammi
Vencedora: Taylor Swift — “The Man” — Realizado por Taylor Swift
Melhor cinematografia
5 Seconds of Summer — “Old Me” — Cinematografia por Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby — “My Oh My” — Cinematografia por Scott Cunningham
Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell” — Cinematografia por Christopher Probst
Katy Perry — “Harleys In Hawaii” — Cinematografia por Arnau Valls
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Cinematografia por Oliver Millar
Vencedoras: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Cinematografia por Thomas Kloss
Melhor direção de arte
A$AP Rocky — “Babushka Boi” — Direção de arte por A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Direção de arte por Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Direção de arte por Laura Ellis Cricks
Selena Gomez — “Boyfriend” — Direção de arte por Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift — “Lover” — Direção de arte por Ethan Tobman
Vencedor: Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Direção de arte por Christian Stone
Melhores efeitos visuais
Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell” — Darkroom / Interscope Records — Efeitos visuais por Drive Studios
Demi Lovato — “I Love Me” — Island Records — Efeitos visuais por Hoody FX
Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Columbia Records — Efeitos visuais por Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Streamline / Interscope Records — Efeitos visuais por Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott — “Higest in the Room” — Epic Records / Cactus Jack — Efeitos visuais por ArtJail, Scissor Films & Frender
Vencedora: Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Warner Records — Efeitos visuais por EIGHTY4
Melhor coreografia
CNCO & Natti Natasha — “Honey Boo” — Coreografia por Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby — “BOP” — Coreografia por Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Coreografia por Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Coreografia por Richy Jackson
Normani — “Motivation” — Coreografia por Sean Bankhead
Vencedores: BTS — “On” — Coreografia por Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
Melhor edição
Halsey — “Graveyard” — Edição por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake — “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” — Edição por Frank Lebon
Lizzo — “Good As Hell” — Edição por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
ROSALÍA — “A Palé” — Edição por Andre Jones
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Edição por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
Vencedores: Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Edição porAlexandre Moors, Nuno Xico