A pandemia obrigou a uma adaptação dos Video Music Awards (VMAs) da MTV. O evento aconteceu este domingo ao ar livre, com atuações em vários locais de New York e Los Angeles, sem público — que não deixou de participar, com vídeos a serem projetados em edifícios.

A grande vencedora foi Lady Gaga, que ganhou o prémio de artista do ano, canção do ano (com Ariana Grande), melhor colaboração e melhor cinematografia. E o prémio TRICON, que premeia a carreira da cantora. “Espero que as pessoas que estão em casa, que também têm sonhos, saibam que também podem fazer isto. Sei que está a surgir um novo tempo e sei que a cultura pop vai inspirar-vos”, disse, no discurso.

O grupo sul-coreano BTS também esteve entre os mais premiados — venceram quatro prémios, como Melhor canção Pop e Melhor grupo.

Chadwick Boseman, o ator que interpretou o Pantera Negra e que faleceu na sexta-feira, vítima de cancro, foi homeageado.

[Confira a lista de vencedores]

Vídeo do ano

Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift — “The Man”

Vencedor: The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Artista do Ano

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Vencedora: Lady Gaga

Canção do Ano

Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat — “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”

Post Malone — “Circles”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Vencedoras: Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Melhor colaboração

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid — “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Vencedoras: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Melhor Novo Artista Push do Ano

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Vencedora: Doja Cat

Melhor canção Pop do ano

Halsey — “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers — “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift — “Lover”

Vencedores: BTS — “On”

Melhor canção Hip-Hop

DaBaby — “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Travis Scott — “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Vencedora: Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”

Melhor canção Rock

blink-182 — “Happy Days”

Evanescence — “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean — “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day — “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers — “Caution”

Vencedores: Coldplay — “Orphans”

Melhor canção alternativa

The 1975 — “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low — “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS — “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey — “Doin’ Time”

twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”

Vencedor: Machine Gun Kelly — “Bloody Valentine”

Melhor canção latina

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin — “China”

Bad Bunny — “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul — “MAMACITA”

J Balvin — “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Vencedores: Maluma ft. J Balvin — “Qué Pena”

Melhor canção R&B

Alicia Keys — “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle — “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG — “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker — “Eleven”

Lizzo — “Cuz I Love You”

Vencedores: The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Melhor canção K-Pop

(G)I-DLE — “Oh My God”

EXO — “Obsession”

Monsta X — “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together — “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet — “Psycho”

Vencedores: BTS — “On”

Video for good

Anderson .Paak — “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato — “I Love Me”

Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift — “The Man”

Vencedora: H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Melhor vídeo filmado em casa

5 Seconds of Summer — “Wildflower”

blink-182 — “Happy Days”

Drake — “Toosie Slide”

John Legend — “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”

Vencedores: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”

Melhor grupo

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

Vencedores: BTS

Melhor atuação na quarentena

Chloe x Halle — “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-Athon

DJ D-Nice — Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

John Legend — #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Lady Gaga — “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute

Vencedores: CNCO — MTV Unplugged At Home

Melhor realização

Billie Eilish — “xanny” — Realizado por Billie Eilish

Doja Cat — “Say So” — Realizado por Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now” — Realizado por Nabil

Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Realizado por Dave Meyers

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Realizado por Anton Tammi

Vencedora: Taylor Swift — “The Man” — Realizado por Taylor Swift

Melhor cinematografia

5 Seconds of Summer — “Old Me” — Cinematografia por Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby — “My Oh My” — Cinematografia por Scott Cunningham

Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell” — Cinematografia por Christopher Probst

Katy Perry — “Harleys In Hawaii” — Cinematografia por Arnau Valls

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Cinematografia por Oliver Millar

Vencedoras: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Cinematografia por Thomas Kloss

Melhor direção de arte

A$AP Rocky — “Babushka Boi” — Direção de arte por A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Direção de arte por Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Direção de arte por Laura Ellis Cricks

Selena Gomez — “Boyfriend” — Direção de arte por Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift — “Lover” — Direção de arte por Ethan Tobman

Vencedor: Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Direção de arte por Christian Stone

Melhores efeitos visuais

Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell” — Darkroom / Interscope Records — Efeitos visuais por Drive Studios

Demi Lovato — “I Love Me” — Island Records — Efeitos visuais por Hoody FX

Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Columbia Records — Efeitos visuais por Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Streamline / Interscope Records — Efeitos visuais por Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott — “Higest in the Room” — Epic Records / Cactus Jack — Efeitos visuais por ArtJail, Scissor Films & Frender

Vencedora: Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Warner Records — Efeitos visuais por EIGHTY4

Melhor coreografia

CNCO & Natti Natasha — “Honey Boo” — Coreografia por Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby — “BOP” — Coreografia por Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Coreografia por Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Coreografia por Richy Jackson

Normani — “Motivation” — Coreografia por Sean Bankhead

Vencedores: BTS — “On” — Coreografia por Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

Melhor edição

Halsey — “Graveyard” — Edição por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake — “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” — Edição por Frank Lebon

Lizzo — “Good As Hell” — Edição por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

ROSALÍA — “A Palé” — Edição por Andre Jones

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Edição por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

Vencedores: Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Edição porAlexandre Moors, Nuno Xico