Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

Casal Trump está “bem” de saúde, apesar da doença

Melania Trump foi a primeira a falar sobre o seu estado de saúde e o do marido. Num tweet feito cerca de meia-hora depois do do marido, a primeira-dama garantiu que se estavam “a sentir bem”.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.

