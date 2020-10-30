Um terramoto com magnitude de 7 na escala de Richter abalou esta sexta-feira a região de Izmir, na Turquia, fazendo-se sentir em alguns locais turísticos não só na Turquia mas, também, na Grécia. Quatro pessoas morreram e 120 ficaram feridas, avança a TRT News citando a agência turca de gestão de desastres. Foram colocadas nas redes sociais que mostram a derrocada de alguns edifícios – segundo o governo turco, pelo menos seis edifícios terão ruído em Izmir.

UPDATE: At least four people killed and 120 injured in Izmir earthquake – Turkey's disaster management agency pic.twitter.com/auRZNhEF5B — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 30, 2020

Já foi lançado o alerta de tsunami e as águas na região têm uma baixa profundidade, o que pode potenciar um maremoto.

7.0 earthquake leaves damage in Greece and Turkey. A tsunami has also been reported: https://t.co/QOR47cyNnE pic.twitter.com/a0HE8nC0GO — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 30, 2020

An earthquake of magnitude of 6.6 shook Turkey’s Aegean province of İzmir on Oct. 30. https://t.co/gissJ0bmdy pic.twitter.com/CpuVMZHm1p — Duvar English (@DuvarEnglish) October 30, 2020

O ministro do ambiente turco, Murat Kurum, avança que há pessoas debaixo de escambros, em Izmir, mas não avançou números.

Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum now saying there are people trapped under debris in #izmir, mostly in Bayrakli district. No numbers given. #deprem — Andrew Hopkins (@achopkins1) October 30, 2020

A 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake has Struck City of Izmir , Turkey Reports have Extensive Damages Coming in ….. pic.twitter.com/Xj7UITqoZ6 — Megh Updates ???? (@MeghUpdates) October 30, 2020

O epicentro foi localizado a cerca de 18 quilómetros da costa de Izmir, a uma profundidade de aproximadamente 16 quilómetros.

BREAKING – Footage of a building collapsing in the background after a powerful earthquake hit near #Izmir in Turkey.pic.twitter.com/1UWpYxWHeU — Disclose.tv ???? (@disclosetv) October 30, 2020

Na ilha de Samos, pertencente à Grécia, foi registado uma subida do nível das águas, devido ao terramoto, tendo sido bastante afetada.

The streets in the coastal town of Vathi on the Greek island of #Samos have flooded by the small tsunami that was caused after the 6.6 magnitude #earthquake that occurred at 13:51 (EET) pic.twitter.com/zQHrEF2Olr — Daphne Tolis (@daphnetoli) October 30, 2020