Um terramoto com magnitude de 7 na escala de Richter abalou esta sexta-feira a região de Izmir, na Turquia, fazendo-se sentir em alguns locais turísticos não só na Turquia mas, também, na Grécia. Quatro pessoas morreram e 120 ficaram feridas, avança a TRT News citando a agência turca de gestão de desastres. Foram colocadas nas redes sociais que mostram a derrocada de alguns edifícios – segundo o governo turco, pelo menos seis edifícios terão ruído em Izmir.

Já foi lançado o alerta de tsunami e as águas na região têm uma baixa profundidade, o que pode potenciar um maremoto. 

O ministro do ambiente turco, Murat Kurum, avança que há pessoas debaixo de escambros, em Izmir, mas não avançou números.

O epicentro foi localizado a cerca de 18 quilómetros da costa de Izmir, a uma profundidade de aproximadamente 16 quilómetros.

Na ilha de Samos, pertencente à Grécia, foi registado uma subida do nível das águas, devido ao terramoto, tendo sido bastante afetada.