Milhares de pessoas estão este sábado a celebrar a vitória de Joe Biden e Kamala Harris na Black Lives Matter Plaza — avenida em Washington DC batizada em honra do movimento de protesto contra o racismo —, perto da Casa Branca. Apesar das máscaras em quase todos os manifestantes, o distanciamento social não tem sido cumprido. Nos festejos gritam-se frases como “Trump is over” [Trump está acabado] e apela-se à contagem de todos os votos.

Joe Biden vence as eleições e é o próximo Presidente dos Estados Unidos. Trump recusa a derrota e anuncia processos na justiça

Veja as imagens nesta fotogaleria:

10 fotos

Há também vários vídeos que circulam nas redes sociais que mostram os festejos.