Milhares de pessoas estão este sábado a celebrar a vitória de Joe Biden e Kamala Harris na Black Lives Matter Plaza — avenida em Washington DC batizada em honra do movimento de protesto contra o racismo —, perto da Casa Branca. Apesar das máscaras em quase todos os manifestantes, o distanciamento social não tem sido cumprido. Nos festejos gritam-se frases como “Trump is over” [Trump está acabado] e apela-se à contagem de todos os votos.

Veja as imagens nesta fotogaleria:

10 fotos

Há também vários vídeos que circulam nas redes sociais que mostram os festejos.

A large rodent-like inflatable Donald Trump is being marched through a jubilant crowd down Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C..#Election2020results @LBC @BenKentish pic.twitter.com/JCusIpbujo — Dave Warren (@DaveWarrenLBC) November 7, 2020

WATCH: Biden supporters cheer and celebrate the results of the 2020 election in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/KuhrQtuEZG #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/z81EUYq18d — The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2020

Feels like all of Washington DC is streaming towards Black Lives Matter Plaza and the White House today, hours after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/r5RawhiR1I — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) November 7, 2020

Jubilant, growing crowd at Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the WH. Chanting “You are Fired!” pic.twitter.com/sRjZIYTjew — Ashley Gold (@ashleyrgold) November 7, 2020

LOOK: Hundreds gather on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. to celebrate after Joe Biden was declared the 46th president of the United States #Election2020 https://t.co/npZTrF32bG pic.twitter.com/dlZQwcQ5NW — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) November 7, 2020