Artigo em atualização

É a cerimónia mais importante do cinema britânico e um dos mais importantes prenúncios para a noite dos Óscares, este ano celebrada no dia 25 de abril. Numa entrega de prémios dividida entre Londres e Los Angeles e com apenas alguns intervenientes presentes no Royal Albert Hall, a edição de 2021 dos BAFTA já começou. Saiba quais foram, até agora, os filmes premiados:

Melhor argumento original

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, “Rocks”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Melhor atriz secundária

Niamh Algar, “Calm With Horses”

Kosar Ali, “Rocks”

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Ashley Madekwe, “County Lines”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Melhor cinematografia

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“The Mauritanian”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

“Another Round”

“Dear Comrades!”

“Les Misérables”

“Minari”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Melhor edição

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Melhor argumento adaptado

Moira Buffini, “The Dig”

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, “The Father”

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, “The Mauritanian”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Ramin Bahrani, “The White Tiger”

Melhor filme de animação

“Onward”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Melhor casting

“Calm With Horses”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

Melhor design de produção

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Rebecca”

Melhor guarda-roupa

“Ammonite”

“The Dig”

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

Melhor cabelo e maquilhagem

“The Dig”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Melhor música

“Greyhound”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Melhores efeitos especiais visuais

“Greyhound”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Melhor curta-metragem de animação britânica

“The Fire Next Time”

“The Owl and the Pussycat”

“The Song of a Lost Boy”

Melhor curta-metragem britânica

“Eyelash”

“Lizard”

“Lucky Break”

“Miss Curvy”

“The Present”