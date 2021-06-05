(Em atualização)

Os ministros das Finanças do G7 chegaram este sábado a acordo para implementar um IRC mínimo de 15% sobre os lucros das empresas multinacionais, segundo anunciou o ministro britânico com esta pasta, Rishi Sunak, no Twitter. É um “acordo histórico”, escreveu.

At the @G7 in London today, Chancellor @RishiSunak and his counterparts came to a historic agreement on global tax reform that will require the largest multinational tech giants will pay their fair share of tax in the UK. pic.twitter.com/NV9D82T5bX

