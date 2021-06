BOC condemns a brand new P34 Million McLaren 620R and other luxury vehicles | Raffy Tima/GMA News

How fast can you lay waste to a brand new P34 Million McLaren 620R, one of only 350 produced in the whole world and a host of other luxury vehicles? Less than 30 minutes for backhoe operator Rommel Morales. READ the whole story here: https://bit.ly/3cMbrYrThis is the BOC's condemnation program of smuggled vehicles, their second just this year. In February they also destroyed 17 smuggled high end vehicles. The BOC says, rather than having these cars auctioned, they will get more revenue if smugglers are deterred from their illegal activities after seeing what will happen to their shipment. | via Raffy Tima/GMA News

