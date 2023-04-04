Pelo menos uma pessoa morreu esta terça-feira e 30 ficaram feridas, incluindo 19 em estado grave, no descarrilamento de um comboio entre Haia e Amesterdão, no sul dos Países Baixos, disseram os serviços de socorro.

A Passenger train partially derailed after colliding with a freight train near Stationsplein in Voorschoten, Netherlands. Reports of over 50 Injuries; Dutch Federal Emergency Services declaring a National Incident.#Netherlands #NL #TrainDerailment

????regio15nl pic.twitter.com/lzNghfhuXs — READY ALERTS (@ReadyAlerts) April 4, 2023

“Os feridos graves foram levados para hospitais próximos”, enquanto 11 pessoas receberam assistência em habitações na vizinhança, de acordo com o ‘site’ dos serviços de emergência que acrescenta que “especialistas estão no local para garantir a estabilidade do comboio”.

O comboio descarrilou por volta das 3h25 (2h25 em Lisboa), depois de ter embatido em equipamentos de construção que estavam sobre a via, na localidade de Voorschoten, no troço que liga Leyde e Haia, indicaram.

One killed and 30 injured after a passenger train derailed in the western #Netherlands.#Emergency services say the overnight #crash happened after the train transporting about 50 people hit construction equipment near the village of #Voorschoten. pic.twitter.com/3lDsp2USM5 — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) April 4, 2023

“A causa do acidente será alvo de um inquérito”, referiram as autoridades.