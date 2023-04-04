Pelo menos uma pessoa morreu esta terça-feira e 30 ficaram feridas, incluindo 19 em estado grave, no descarrilamento de um comboio entre Haia e Amesterdão, no sul dos Países Baixos, disseram os serviços de socorro.

“Os feridos graves foram levados para hospitais próximos”, enquanto 11 pessoas receberam assistência em habitações na vizinhança, de acordo com o ‘site’ dos serviços de emergência que acrescenta que “especialistas estão no local para garantir a estabilidade do comboio”.

PUB • CONTINUE A LER A SEGUIR

O comboio descarrilou por volta das 3h25 (2h25 em Lisboa), depois de ter embatido em equipamentos de construção que estavam sobre a via, na localidade de Voorschoten, no troço que liga Leyde e Haia, indicaram.

“A causa do acidente será alvo de um inquérito”, referiram as autoridades.