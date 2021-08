ISIS Sex Slave Market in London (Protest)

Since its inception The Islamic State has been capturing all the consider infidels and selling them in make shift sex markets all across Syria and Iraq. Their brutality is so overwhelmingly shocking that most testimonies only result in broken down tears.I and political activists have set one very such makeshift camp, the horrors of ISIS and their crimes against humanity was put on public display all across London. Members of the public were shocked most were speechless as we live in a civilized society. Yet the barbarity of these camps remain, please share and like to all so that our cause can be spread across the world.Main Performer Karam Kurda Haz Babataher Arwin BaniardCamera: Anil Elbistani Ari Murad Hoshmand JaffActress: Zeynep Polat, Berfin Erdogan, Silan Akgul, Elif Ozkan.Special Thanks to: Arman Banirad and Hana Abid

