Em atualização

Mais de 600 pessoas ficaram feridas após um tornado “catastrófico” em Little Rock, no estado norte-americano do Arkansas, informa a imprensa local. Em Little Rock, a população foi retirada para um abrigo. Há imagens de casas destruídas, árvores derrubadas e bairros com sinais de destruição total. Há quem já lhe chame “A mãe de todos os tornados”, tal a força dos ventos, que o colocam na categoria de grau 5.

????#BREAKING Mass Casualty event declared in Little Rock Arkansas with over 600+ injuries reported due to a catastrophic tornado that passed through — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 31, 2023

O Centro de Previsão de Tempestades emitiu avisos para certas partes do Midwest, nos Estados Unidos. No total, já tinham sido colocados 21 estados em “alerta máximo” no fim de semana, devido às previsões para o que pode ser uma sexta, sábado e domingo assustador no centro dos EUA tal a força dos ventos esperados (mais de 120 km/h).

TORNADO EMERGENCY: Wynne and Earl in northeastern Arkansas. This is a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado. If you know someone in these areas, please call or text them and make sure they're paying attention. pic.twitter.com/QRrDqFERAD — Stephen Bowers (@sbowerswx) March 31, 2023

As primeiras imagens e vídeos que chegam do Arkansas mostram não só o tamanho e a força do tornado que atingiu este estado, e começou por aterrar em Little Rock, como a destruição que deixou à sua passagem, tendo atingido a categoria de grau 5.

BREAKING: Millions of people in Little Rock Arkansas and Iowa are facing a scary tornado watch marked the highest at a “high risk” Level 5. @CaedenStatisti3 shares this scary image on Twitter as people in parts of the Midwest and Mid-South prepare for the worse. pic.twitter.com/iCsvMseETl — Joseph Bonner (@mrjosephbonner) March 31, 2023

BREAKING: A Little Rock, Arkansas medical center said it was operating at a mass casualty level after a tornado struck — reducing rooftops to splinters, toppling vehicles and tossing debris on roadways. https://t.co/lo7xGQkdXz pic.twitter.com/B4BnMkmkpa — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2023

Tornado የሚባል አውሎ ንፋስ በ Little Rick , Arkansas አካባቢ ብዙ ነገር ካወደመ በኋላ

????????ቢያንስ 70,000 ያህል ሰዎች ሀይል አጥተወዋል ????????ከ600 በላይ የሚሆኑ ሰዎች ቆስለው በሆስፒታል ህክምና እየተደረገላቸው ነው ተብሏል። እዛ አካባቢ ካላችሁ ፈጣሪ… pic.twitter.com/yZzArGAHL2 — Ababu A. (@Ethiosalem) March 31, 2023

????#BREAKING: A Tornado Emergency has been issued for a extremely large and violent tornado on the ground⁰⁰????#LittleRock | #Arkansas⁰⁰The National weather service has issues a tornado emergency for Northwest Little Rock towns like Sherwood, and Jacksonville, Arkansas should… pic.twitter.com/SRKxfCLFT9 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 31, 2023

Our first look at the damage of the #littlerock tornado – the storm continues now into eastern Arkansas. We hope everyone is ok. Our field teams are assessing damage on the ground and bringing us the latest on @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/hcvVdJnauv — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 31, 2023

???????????? LOCAL MEDIA in Arkansas is reporting 600+ casualties from this tornado. The storm is moving east from Little Rock. IF YOU’RE IN THE PATH, SEEK SHELTER NOW pic.twitter.com/gNKBUlASgw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2023