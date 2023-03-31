Em atualização

Mais de 600 pessoas ficaram feridas após um tornado “catastrófico” em Little Rock, no estado norte-americano do Arkansas, informa a imprensa local.  Em Little Rock, a população foi retirada para um abrigo. Há imagens de casas destruídas, árvores derrubadas e bairros com sinais de destruição total. Há quem já lhe chame “A mãe de todos os tornados”, tal a força dos ventos, que o colocam na categoria de grau 5.

O Centro de Previsão de Tempestades emitiu avisos para certas partes do Midwest, nos Estados Unidos. No total, já tinham sido colocados 21 estados em “alerta máximo” no fim de semana, devido às previsões para o que pode ser uma sexta, sábado e domingo assustador no centro dos EUA tal a força dos ventos esperados (mais de 120 km/h).

As primeiras imagens e vídeos que chegam do Arkansas mostram não só o tamanho e a força do tornado que atingiu este estado, e começou por aterrar em Little Rock, como a destruição que deixou à sua passagem, tendo atingido a categoria de grau 5.