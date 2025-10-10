Acompanhe o nosso liveblog sobre o conflito no Médio Oriente.

O cessar-fogo na Faixa de Gaza entrou em vigor às 12h locais (10h em Lisboa), anunciou o exército israelita, na sequência do acordo alcançado na quarta-feira, à noite, entre Israel e o movimento islamita palestiniano Hamas.

The Ceasefire Agreement Came Into Effect at 12:00

Since 12:00, IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages.

IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area and will…

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2025