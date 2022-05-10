(em atualização)

O Manchester City anunciou que chegou a acordo com o Borussia Dortmund para a contratação de Erling Haaland no próximo mercado de transferências. De acordo com o clube inglês, resta agora finalizar os últimos detalhes com o jogador.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.

The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.

