Tem acesso livre a todos os artigos do Observador por ser nosso assinante.

(em atualização)

O Manchester City anunciou que chegou a acordo com o Borussia Dortmund para a contratação de Erling Haaland no próximo mercado de transferências. De acordo com o clube inglês, resta agora finalizar os últimos detalhes com o jogador.

Leia também:

Leia também:

Leia também:

Leia também: