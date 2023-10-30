O apelido da nova CEO da Web Summit escreve-se Maher, mas lê-se com a sonoridade “mar”. “It rhymes with car”, diz Katherine Maher em praticamente todas as redes sociais onde está presente. O apelido “é irlandês, obviamente”, faz questão de dizer. É algo que tem em comum com o seu agora antecessor, Paddy Cosgrave.

“Coming up next it’s Katherine May-her/Maa-her/May-er.”

Th latest culprit is the BBC, which, after I repeated my pronunciation twice, still got it wrong, despite the rather famous American evening show host with the same name. https://t.co/qMysBFs1Fp

— Katherine Maher (@krmaher) January 10, 2020