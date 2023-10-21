Pelo que foi como jogador, pelo que era como embaixador, pelo que conseguiu ser não só no futebol mas tão ou mais importante na vida. De forma natural, o mundo rendeu uma sentida homenagem a Bobby Charlton após o anúncio da família de que o antigo internacional inglês que fez toda a carreira no Manchester United (e ganhou tudo o que havia para ganhar de uma forma que impressionava os próprios adversários) tinha morrido na manhã deste sábado aos 86 anos. Dos antigos internacionais aos clubes, dos jogadores às instituições, de Inglaterra a Portugal passando por todos os cantos onde se joga futebol, todos tiveram uma última palavra para o ex-campeão mundial. E uma das mensagens mais marcantes chegou de Geoff Hurst, o herói da final do Campeonato do Mundo de 1966 com um hat-trick frente à RFA.

“Um dos maiores e mais amados da história”: morreu Sir Bobby Charlton, campeão mundial em 1996 e lenda do futebol

“Recebemos hoje uma notícia muito triste sobre um dos verdadeiros grandes. Sir Bobby Charlton faleceu. Foi um grande companheiro e amigo. Nunca o esqueceremos e o futebol também não. A sua falta vai ser sentida em todo o país para lá do desporto. Condolências para a família a amigos, do Geoff e da Judith”, escreveu o antigo avançado do West Ham e do Stoke City que marcou três golos na final do Mundial frente à RFA que foi decidida após prolongamento em Wembley e que passa a ser o último herói vivo desse feito.

PUB • CONTINUE A LER A SEGUIR

“O Manchester United está de luto na sequência da morte de Sir Bobby Charlton, um dos maiores e mais amados jogadores da história do nosso clube. Sir Bobby era um herói para milhões de pessoas, não só em Manchester e no Reino Unido mas também em todos os locais no mundo onde o futebol seja jogado. Era admirado pelo seu espírito desportista e pela integridade da mesma forma do que pelas qualidades que tinha como jogador. Sir Bobby será para sempre lembrado como um gigante do jogo”, frisaram os red devils.

Também em Portugal foram muitas as mensagens após a notícia da morte do antigo médio. “O lendário jogador Bobby Charlton morreu este sábado, aos 86 anos. Considerado um dos melhores jogadores da sua geração, Bobby Charlton foi uma lenda do Manchester United, clube que representou durante 17 anos (1956 a 1973), e da seleção inglesa, tendo sido campeão do Mundo em 1966, ano em que venceu ainda a Bola de Ouro. Somou mais de 100 internacionalizações pelo seu país. Fernando Gomes, presidente da FPF, lembrou o legado do antigo jogador, destacou a sua personalidade e carisma, enviando uma mensagem de condolências aos clubes pelos quais passou, com destaque para o Manchester United, e para a sua família”, anunciou numa nota a Federação. “O antigo jogador do Manchester United deixa um legado inapagável que permanecerá eternamente na memória de todos aqueles que tiveram a oportunidade de testemunhar a sua habilidade em campo”, destacou também a Liga de Clubes em comunicado.

“O Benfica expressa o seu profundo pesar pela morte de Sir Bobby Charlton. Trata-se de uma notícia que entristece o mundo do futebol e particularmente o futebol inglês, do qual Sir Bobby Charlton era um dos maiores vultos. É, também, uma oportunidade para relembrar a amizade que sempre uniu Sir Bobby Charlton a Eusébio, outra das figuras maiores da história do futebol mundial. Além de terem sido contemporâneos em campo, Eusébio e Sir Bobby Charlton foram criando uma amizade, fora dele, que os tornou ainda mais lendários. Em 1966, o Campeonato do Mundo que consagrou Sir Bobby Charlton como campeão do mundo e um dos mais respeitados jogadores de sempre, foi, também, o momento em que Eusébio ascendeu ao estatuto verdadeiramente imortal, tornando-se o melhor marcador dessa competição. Sir Bobby Charlton e Eusébio foram representações bem sucedidas de uma saudável e histórica relação entre pessoas e povos, mas também de um permanente engrandecimento dos clubes que amaram e são símbolo. Ao Manchester United e a todos os seus adeptos, o Benfica endereça igualmente as suas condolências por esta perda inestimável”, escreveu o Benfica. “Sir Bobby Charlton é também imortal por direito. Um dos melhores de sempre”, assinalou também o FC Porto com uma imagem do antigo internacional inglês.

Todos os clubes ingleses assinalaram também o desaparecimento do jogador que foi campeão mundial de seleções e campeão europeu de clubes, além de ter estado em três Campeonatos do Manchester United tendo pelo meio sobrevivido no desastre aéreo em Munique da equipa conhecida por Busby Babes, em 1958, numa onda de apoio que chegou também a muitos jogadores, internacionais ingleses, com passagem pela Premier League ou simplesmente admiradores de um dos maiores nomes do futebol mundial.