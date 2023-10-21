Pelo que foi como jogador, pelo que era como embaixador, pelo que conseguiu ser não só no futebol mas tão ou mais importante na vida. De forma natural, o mundo rendeu uma sentida homenagem a Bobby Charlton após o anúncio da família de que o antigo internacional inglês que fez toda a carreira no Manchester United (e ganhou tudo o que havia para ganhar de uma forma que impressionava os próprios adversários) tinha morrido na manhã deste sábado aos 86 anos. Dos antigos internacionais aos clubes, dos jogadores às instituições, de Inglaterra a Portugal passando por todos os cantos onde se joga futebol, todos tiveram uma última palavra para o ex-campeão mundial. E uma das mensagens mais marcantes chegou de Geoff Hurst, o herói da final do Campeonato do Mundo de 1966 com um hat-trick frente à RFA.

“Recebemos hoje uma notícia muito triste sobre um dos verdadeiros grandes. Sir Bobby Charlton faleceu. Foi um grande companheiro e amigo. Nunca o esqueceremos e o futebol também não. A sua falta vai ser sentida em todo o país para lá do desporto. Condolências para a família a amigos, do Geoff e da Judith”, escreveu o antigo avançado do West Ham e do Stoke City que marcou três golos na final do Mundial frente à RFA que foi decidida após prolongamento em Wembley e que passa a ser o último herói vivo desse feito.

Very sad news today 1 of the true Greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away We will never forget him & nor will all of football A great colleague & friend he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone Condolences to his family & friends from Geoff and Judith. — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) October 21, 2023

“O Manchester United está de luto na sequência da morte de Sir Bobby Charlton, um dos maiores e mais amados jogadores da história do nosso clube. Sir Bobby era um herói para milhões de pessoas, não só em Manchester e no Reino Unido mas também em todos os locais no mundo onde o futebol seja jogado. Era admirado pelo seu espírito desportista e pela integridade da mesma forma do que pelas qualidades que tinha como jogador. Sir Bobby será para sempre lembrado como um gigante do jogo”, frisaram os red devils.

Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023. Words will never be enough. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2023

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history.



Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Sir Bobby’s family and friends, and to all at Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/8jMnS3qJIG — Premier League (@premierleague) October 21, 2023

Também em Portugal foram muitas as mensagens após a notícia da morte do antigo médio. “O lendário jogador Bobby Charlton morreu este sábado, aos 86 anos. Considerado um dos melhores jogadores da sua geração, Bobby Charlton foi uma lenda do Manchester United, clube que representou durante 17 anos (1956 a 1973), e da seleção inglesa, tendo sido campeão do Mundo em 1966, ano em que venceu ainda a Bola de Ouro. Somou mais de 100 internacionalizações pelo seu país. Fernando Gomes, presidente da FPF, lembrou o legado do antigo jogador, destacou a sua personalidade e carisma, enviando uma mensagem de condolências aos clubes pelos quais passou, com destaque para o Manchester United, e para a sua família”, anunciou numa nota a Federação. “O antigo jogador do Manchester United deixa um legado inapagável que permanecerá eternamente na memória de todos aqueles que tiveram a oportunidade de testemunhar a sua habilidade em campo”, destacou também a Liga de Clubes em comunicado.

It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. An integral part of our 1966 FIFA World Cup winning campaign, Sir Bobby won 106 caps and scored 49 times for the #ThreeLions. A true legend of our game. We will never forget you, Sir Bobby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ft9MlutBWm — England (@England) October 21, 2023

On behalf of the entire European football community, we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the game’s true greats. Rest in peace, Sir Bobby. pic.twitter.com/nprlQqcKCO — UEFA (@UEFA) October 21, 2023

“O Benfica expressa o seu profundo pesar pela morte de Sir Bobby Charlton. Trata-se de uma notícia que entristece o mundo do futebol e particularmente o futebol inglês, do qual Sir Bobby Charlton era um dos maiores vultos. É, também, uma oportunidade para relembrar a amizade que sempre uniu Sir Bobby Charlton a Eusébio, outra das figuras maiores da história do futebol mundial. Além de terem sido contemporâneos em campo, Eusébio e Sir Bobby Charlton foram criando uma amizade, fora dele, que os tornou ainda mais lendários. Em 1966, o Campeonato do Mundo que consagrou Sir Bobby Charlton como campeão do mundo e um dos mais respeitados jogadores de sempre, foi, também, o momento em que Eusébio ascendeu ao estatuto verdadeiramente imortal, tornando-se o melhor marcador dessa competição. Sir Bobby Charlton e Eusébio foram representações bem sucedidas de uma saudável e histórica relação entre pessoas e povos, mas também de um permanente engrandecimento dos clubes que amaram e são símbolo. Ao Manchester United e a todos os seus adeptos, o Benfica endereça igualmente as suas condolências por esta perda inestimável”, escreveu o Benfica. “Sir Bobby Charlton é também imortal por direito. Um dos melhores de sempre”, assinalou também o FC Porto com uma imagem do antigo internacional inglês.

Até sempre, Sir Bobby Charlton ???? pic.twitter.com/zOPf4MPmcH — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) October 21, 2023

"Sir" Bobby Charlton também é imortal por direito ???? One of the all time greats ???? Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/zwvRZZd7RM — FC Porto (@FCPorto) October 21, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. Our thoughts are with Sir Bobby’s family, friends and everyone connected with Manchester United at this time. May he rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C1tYUb3x0r — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 21, 2023

Rest in peace, Sir Bobby Charlton. A true footballing great whose legacy will live on. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Sir Bobby’s family, friends and everyone at Manchester United. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 21, 2023

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his family, friends and those at Manchester United at this difficult time. ???? pic.twitter.com/fNRuPo1vIF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 21, 2023

Everyone at Manchester City is saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone at Manchester United. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 21, 2023

A true legend of the game. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Tottenham Hotspur are with Sir Bobby’s family and friends. Rest in peace, Sir Bobby Charlton ???? https://t.co/xuBRdGPrRQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 21, 2023

West Ham United is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Club are with Bobby's friends and family. pic.twitter.com/9I00syuSFa — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 21, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. A footballing legend admired across the globe, and one who will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Sir Bobby. ???? https://t.co/YzKcATfjn8 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 21, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. Our thoughts are with Sir Bobby’s family, friends and everyone connected with Manchester United at this time. pic.twitter.com/owxUINYJnx — Everton (@Everton) October 21, 2023

We join the rest of the footballing world in paying tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton, a @ManUtd and @England legend, whose incredible legacy extends throughout the game. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/OWLlLzfynh — Wolves (@Wolves) October 21, 2023

???? Everyone at #LUFC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this sad time. RIP Sir Bobby pic.twitter.com/KMQVRHAn37 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 21, 2023

Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by the passing of Manchester United and England legend, Sir Bobby Charlton, a true great of the game. The thoughts and condolences of all at the club are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/C58Jgg3FjG — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 21, 2023

Waterford Football Club is saddened to hear the passing of former player Sir Bobby Charlton. Bobby made four appearances for the Blues in 1976. Our thoughts and condolences go to Sir Bobby’s family & friends. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/YMPQeAvEiz — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) October 21, 2023

Everyone at Sheffield Wednesday is saddened to learn of the passing of England legend Sir Bobby Charlton Our thoughts are with Sir Bobby's family and friends at this difficult time ???? pic.twitter.com/AOcqo6hNho — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) October 21, 2023

FC Bayern are united in mourning with the footballing world following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86. ???? https://t.co/YbvG3kmhC0 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) October 21, 2023

Sir Bobby Charlton, a legend that will live on forever. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/XAGVbQDeOD — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 21, 2023

The Assembly holds a minute of silence in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton. ???? pic.twitter.com/hUs2vJOfqF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 21, 2023

A legend of the game. Rest in peace, Sir Bobby Charlton. https://t.co/WAL1A1NHOC pic.twitter.com/paLktD96DO — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 21, 2023

⚫ Rest in peace, Sir Bobby Charlton. Although we never met on the pitch, you were always held in the highest of esteem by Athletic Club and our supporters. Our thoughts are with Sir Bobby's loved ones and friends, as well as the entire @ManUtd family.#AthleticClub ???? pic.twitter.com/7RYQt9AXtz — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) October 21, 2023

Todos os clubes ingleses assinalaram também o desaparecimento do jogador que foi campeão mundial de seleções e campeão europeu de clubes, além de ter estado em três Campeonatos do Manchester United tendo pelo meio sobrevivido no desastre aéreo em Munique da equipa conhecida por Busby Babes, em 1958, numa onda de apoio que chegou também a muitos jogadores, internacionais ingleses, com passagem pela Premier League ou simplesmente admiradores de um dos maiores nomes do futebol mundial.

R.I.P Sir Bobby Charlton pic.twitter.com/5YhEDTi8aX — José Mourinho (@josemourinhotv) October 21, 2023

Very sad to hear of the death of Sir Bobby Charlton. He has a place in history as one of the game’s greatest players and was hugely loved. Rest in peace Sir Bobby.https://t.co/zD7iF9HlGG — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 21, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear that Sir Bobby Charlton has died. A truly wonderful footballer and genuinely lovely man. A World Cup winner, @ManUtd great and, for me, England’s greatest ever player. He may no longer be with us but he’ll have footballing immortality. RIP Sir Bobby. ???????? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 21, 2023

RIP Sir Bobby Charlton I feel so sad to hear this such a prominent football icon I played with and against him early on in my career and often met him at England ???????????????????????????? games in recent years he will be forever remembered in our football history pic.twitter.com/hdlTGp7Dfm — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) October 21, 2023

So very sad to hear that Sir Bobby Charlton has left us. A World Cup winner, a European Cup winner, an icon and a legend of the game, but more importantly a true gentleman who will be truly missed by the world of football #sirbobbycharlton pic.twitter.com/rWN5OaEBXH — David Seaman MBE ~ SafeHands (@thedavidseaman) October 21, 2023

So sorry to hear the news of Sir Bobby Charlton. The Greatest English Football player and Manchester United’s greatest ambassador. A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WTkkulOijq — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 21, 2023

RIP Sir Bobby Charlton

Heartbreaking news ????

A True great and a wonderful man.

My condolences are with the Charlton family at this terribly sad time. ❤️

LEGEND pic.twitter.com/P1Xz4mZHHM — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) October 21, 2023

European Cup winner, World Cup winner, Ballon d'Or winner and one of the greatest Manchester United players of all time. Lifting the European Cup of 1968 with Red Devils was an absolute milestone for the legendary history of our club. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby Charlton ???? pic.twitter.com/li7W1soZ44 — Casemiro (@Casemiro) October 21, 2023

A legend and true pillar of Manchester United, whenever people think of the club around the world, they think of Sir Bobby Charlton. You will be missed throughout football. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3kFIhgPecF — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 21, 2023

It was so special to see you the first day I arrived in Manchester, waiting for me to give me your warmest welcome. I will never forget it. You were everything at @ManUtd_Es

Rest in peace sir Bobby Charlton pic.twitter.com/vNi03Ajb06 — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) October 21, 2023